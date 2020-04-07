Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
James R. Wallace, 28, of Painted Rock Trail for driving under the influence (DUI) at 7 p.m. Sunday at East 19th Street and Albany Avenue.
Khristina N. Leroy, 37, transient, on an inmate hold at 3:40 p.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Courtnay N. Schoeneberg, 38, transient, on a warrant for failure to appear at 7:45 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East 10th Street.
Richard L. Kinnison, 28, of East Lincolnway for interference with a peace officer at 3:26 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Ellen G. Osborn, 60, of House Avenue for public intoxication at 2:11 p.m. Saturday at East 27th Street and Warren Avenue.
Abigail Garrido, 21, of Hoy Road for domestic assault at 10:20 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Ernest L. Lewis, 73, of McCue Street for public intoxication at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Frederick Meyer, 40, transient, for public intoxication at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Joshua Wallace, 29, of West Lincolnway on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply at 12:36 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Tyzell Harvey, 23, of East 18th Street for strangulation of a household member and domestic battery at 6:45 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East 17th Street.
Michael B. Deluca, 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for felon in possession of a weapon and on an inmate hold at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Max M. Gauna III, 41, of Lincolnway for fleeing/eluding, suspended driver’s license, and on warrants for felony failure to comply, misdemeanor failure to comply, and two warrants for misdemeanor assault and battery at 9:16 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Williams Street.
Paul W. Spence II, 39, of Gordon Road on a warrant for a misdemeanor probation violation at 10:11 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Jaizaiah W. Corbin, 18, of Gregg Way for domestic battery at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Reese Road.
Abby N. Delf, 31, of Oxford Drive on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 7:35 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Lisa M. Pena, 37, of Gopp Court on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Ledarius J. Lyles, 29, address unknown, for a misdemeanor probation violation at 2 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Tayler L. Powers, 26, of Russell Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for possession of a methamphe- tamine-type drug and stolen property at 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
John M. Hughes, 39, of Montalto Drive on misdemeanor warrants for reckless endangering conduct and domestic battery at 9 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Patrick H. Lawson, 52, of South Greeley Highway on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 6:20 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Deion J. Shaw, 25, of Bent Avenue on a felony warrant for perjury at 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Allen C. Trump, 48, of Southfork Road for DUI and failure to display license plates at 4 p.m. Saturday in the Safeway parking lot on South Greeley Highway.
Samuel A. Martinez, 28, of Golden Hill Street for DUI at 9:20 p.m. Friday at Central Avenue and Bishop Boulevard.