Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Tatum W. Wood, 32, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Nationway and East Lincolnway.
Richard A. Aguilar III, 39, of Laramie, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay out of Albany County, Wyoming, at 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Central Avenue and Deming Drive.
Tatum W. Wood, 32, of East Lincolnway for felony aggravated assault (threatening with a weapon) and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 10:28 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Nationway and East Lincolnway.
Roger W. Grant Jr., 59, of Bomar Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) and unsafe backing at 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Carlson Street.
Brandt D. Kaplan, 19, of West College Drive for misdemeanor careless driving and duty to stop at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West College Drive.
Jessica M. Olivares, 36, of Rooks Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County, Wyoming, at 1:54 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Gordon S. Hart, 42, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:51 a.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Ridge Road.
Patrick A. Korpela, 27, of Longmont, Colorado, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 1:16 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Kelly P. Raftery, 41, of Westland Road for misdemeanor falsely obtaining goods or services and public intoxication at 8:35 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Carey Avenue.
Ray P. Robinson, 58, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor false reporting to a police officer and annoying/obscene/threatening telephone calls at 11:10 a.m. Friday at his residence.
David G. Nesbitt, 54, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, unlawful entry onto property and resisting arrest at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Amanda M. Steele, 39, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication and being violent/tumultuous to property at 1:51 a.m. Tuesday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Larry J. Micari, 36, of Burns, Wyoming, for felony child abuse at 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Road 145.
Allen S. Hammer, 61, of Drew Court for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 1:34 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Reiner Court and Avenue C.
Nevada M. Nelson-Green, 22, transient, on a felony arrest for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jackson T. Nichols, 28, of Vosler Place on a felony warrant for domestic battery (more than two previous convictions in under 10 years), a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Rory E. Pearson, 38, of Fremont Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:27 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Denise F. Elliott, 34, of Casper, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Dale A. Lynch Jr., 32, of Atlantic Drive on a misdemeanor Wyoming warrant at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Nathan T. Monington, 41, of County Road 215 on a felony NCIC hold out of Alaska at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Rudy M. Delarosa, 30, of North College Drive for felony aggravated assault (threatening with a weapon) and misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 12:05 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Kalyn R. Blay, 23, of Richardson Court on five misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Xavier R. Curtiss, 21, of Bonnie Brae Loop on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Adam R. Asquith, 42, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Federico Rabago, 40, of East Second Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence at 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Fourth Street in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.
Brittney S. Titchener, 22, of Casper, Wyoming, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs (first in 10 years) at 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Basia K. Torres, 28, of Latigo Loop for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs (first in 10 years) and speeding at 10:45 p.m. Friday at Stinson Avenue near U.S. Route 30.