Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Joseph R. Espinosa, 65, of East 17th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.

Alec M. Ramsey, 27, of McCann Avenue for driving under the influence (DUI) at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.

Damara Jaramillo, 29, of East 25th Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to abide by a district court order, probation violation and failure to pay at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.

Brandon J. Lovato, 48, of College Drive for DUI at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.

Delores R. Garcia, 35, of West Third Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:

Marvin W. Montee Jr., 56, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:40 a.m. Thursday at the jail.

Nathaniel Z. Johnson, 32, of Avenue C for DUI at 12:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Avenue C.

Jacob A.S. Honaker, 30, of Hynds Boulevard on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.

Joshua E. Buckles, 28, of East 20th Street on a court order at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.

Brandon J. Lovato, 48, of College Drive on two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the jail.

Jackie M. Flores, 34, of Casper, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at the jail.

David A. Schmidt, 26, of Murray Road on a court order at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.

Charles B. Swank Jr., 50, of Avenue D on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday at the jail.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

