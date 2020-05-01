Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Joseph R. Espinosa, 65, of East 17th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Alec M. Ramsey, 27, of McCann Avenue for driving under the influence (DUI) at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
Damara Jaramillo, 29, of East 25th Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to abide by a district court order, probation violation and failure to pay at 3:15 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Brandon J. Lovato, 48, of College Drive for DUI at 11:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Delores R. Garcia, 35, of West Third Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Marvin W. Montee Jr., 56, of 17th Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:40 a.m. Thursday at the jail.
Nathaniel Z. Johnson, 32, of Avenue C for DUI at 12:24 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Avenue C.
Jacob A.S. Honaker, 30, of Hynds Boulevard on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender at 7:50 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Joshua E. Buckles, 28, of East 20th Street on a court order at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Brandon J. Lovato, 48, of College Drive on two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the jail.
Jackie M. Flores, 34, of Casper, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday at the jail.
David A. Schmidt, 26, of Murray Road on a court order at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Charles B. Swank Jr., 50, of Avenue D on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) at 2:05 p.m. Tuesday at the jail.