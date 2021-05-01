Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Lane Sharp, 25, of Bonnie Brae Loop for driving under the influence (DUI) and using a cellphone while driving at 8:23 p.m. Thursday at Dell Range Boulevard and Bluegrass Circle.
Amanda M. Roberts, 39, of House Avenue for domestic battery and one a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Maxwell Avenue.
John E. Leach, 50, of Van Lennen Avenue for DUI, resisting arrest and giving a false identity at 12:48 a.m. Thursday at East 17th Street and Van Lennen Avenue.
Brandon M. Chavez, 24, of Greeley, Colorado, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Rafael Altamirano Arreola, 35, of Avenue C for interfering/obstructing at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
David G. Nesbitt, 54, transient, for unlawful entry onto property, public intoxication, open container and refusing to obey at 12:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Alicia M. Padilla, 40, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay, failure to appear and a warrant out of Natrona County at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Garrett Street.
John D. Manchego, 28, of 22nd Street for public intoxication and fighting/riotous conduct and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:39 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Elias N. Pacheco, 44, of East Eighth Street for DUI and resisting arrest at 11:08 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Jonathan E. Barnett, 36, of New Bedford Drive for felony theft of firearms from a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a weapon and misdemeanor possession of a concealed weapon at 6:46 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Matthew T. Brosh, 45, of Imperial Court on a felony probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East Eight Street.
Matthew A. Norris, 29, of Cribbon Boulevard on a felony warrant for failure to comply out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 10:45 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Travis M. Lilly, 27, of South Greeley Highway on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:47 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of South Greeley Highway.
Angelina M. Gutierrez, 25, of South Fork Road for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill form and on a warrant for failure to appear at 5:35 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Joseph D. Cook Jr., 44, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 11:20 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Ronald J. McNeill Jr., 33, of South Greeley Highway on felony warrants for failure to appear in both Laramie County and Larimer County, Colorado, at 9:10 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Michelle N. Ray, 53, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:47 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Lynn A. Martinez, 40, of Balmoral Court on a felony warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:09 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Mitchell T. Gray, 24, of Laramie Street on a felony probation and parole violation and/or sanction at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Cloie A. Edmunds, 21, of Rio Verde Circle on a misdemeanor DUI/Drug Court hold at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Corban M. Stensaas, 18, of Verlan Way on a felony warrant for aggravated assault with injury at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Trevor S. Robinson, 21, of Pine Bluffs on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ryan C. Goude, 38, of Rain Dancer Trail on a felony warrant for child abuse at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Randy S. Acree, 36, of Nampa, Idaho, on a felony warrant for possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Abel F. Valdez, 45, of Gordon Road for domestic battery at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Jesse J. Coolbaugh, 29, of Eighth Street for interference with a peace officer, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on two warrants for failure to appear, one of these a felony, at 11:32 p.m. Monday at East 20th Street and Russell Avenue.
Julian A. Romero, 55, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 8:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Aaron A. Gomez, 46, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a misdemeanor city court order at 3:20 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Maria V. Vest, 50, of West 17th Street on a felony probation and parole violation and/or sanction at 2:35 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Wyott Drive.
Albert S. Martin II, 62, of Road 148, Burns, for DUI, possession of open container and misdemeanor destruction of property at 2:17 p.m. Monday in the 4600 block of Road 215 in Burns.
Lisa L. Reina, 52, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:34 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Dakota S. Pratt, 22, of Terry Road on two misdemeanor court orders for failure to stop at a red light at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
James D. Jackson, 39, of Glencoe Drive for DUI, speeding and open container at 8:20 p.m. Thursday at Glencoe Drive and Wyoming Highway 212.
Carlos D. Reza, 34, of Alliance, Nebraska, for felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 2:45 p.m. Thursday at milepost 8 on northbound Interstate 25.
Lyle A. Wheeler, 32, of Rock Point, Arizona, for DUI and driving with a suspended license at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at milepost 355 on eastbound Interstate 80.