Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Sandra A. Paiva, 57, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to obey and disturbing the peace/property at 1:22 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East Eighth Street.
Jacob L. Hutchins, 29, of 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:41 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East 22nd Street.
Daniell M. Kramer, 37, of 22nd Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and speeding at 1:12 a.m. Sunday at Logan Avenue and East 10th Street.
Victoria B. Hunt, 37, of Torrington on a felony warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Tristan Z. Martinez, 26, of Trent Court for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 2:05 p.m. Saturday at Converse Avenue and Ogden Street.
Evan D. Yates, 67, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:01 a.m. Saturday at Carbon Avenue and East 13th Street.
Kathy K. Nelson, 45, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of public intoxication, disturbing the peace, burning waste and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 9 p.m. Friday at Logan Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Melissa Y. Moore, 53, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest, possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 ounce), public intoxication, open container of alcohol and disturbing the peace at 7:46 p.m. Friday at West Lincolnway and Capitol Avenue.
Alejandro G. Munoz, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:43 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Brandon G. Bruckner, 35, of Gordon Road for a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 10:18 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive #200.
Thomasine Wilson, 35, of Eastland Court for felony child abuse (physical, minor injury) at 3:30 a.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Anthony D. West, 38, of East 12th Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 11:29 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway/.
Jessica L. Jensen, 39, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of East Lincolnway.
Tevin S.M. Taylor, 32, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on two felony warrants for burglary and a felony warrant for failure to comply at 5:32 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Daryl T. Stottlemyer Jr., 29, of Stinson Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender at 11:14 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Richard P. Romero, 51, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:03 a.m. Thursday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jason D. Stratton, 39, transient, for felony aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon and felonious restraint and misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Trevor L. Walduck, 26, of Braehill Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of domestic battery, interference with emergency calls and reckless endangering at 11:10 a.m. Sunday in the 3000 block of Forest Drive.
Anna C. Henry, 36, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:19 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Cruz I. Lopez Vazquez, 30, of 17th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and plate light out at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Timothy L.K. Kamana, 28, of Meadow Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and failure to stop at a stop sign at 11:06 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Shelby L. Baldwin, 30, of Sixth Street on misdemeanor warrants for domestic assault, battery/touching in a rude manner and interference with an emergency call at 10:20 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Tracey L. Stewart-Lawley, 30, of an unknown Cheyenne address on misdemeanor warrants for fleeing/eluding, failure to maintain lane, speeding, failure to stop at a stop sign and a headlight equipment violation at 9:12 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Kevin D. Smilie, 52, of Fort Morgan, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving with a suspended license, failure to maintain a single lane, failure to provide proof of insurance and open container of alcohol at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 4 on southbound Interstate 25.
Michael V. Garza, 49, of Greeley, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), revoked driver’s license and open container of alcohol at 3:16 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 3.8 on Wyoming Highway 223.
Taylor J. Williams, 28, of Cheyenne Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, third offense) and failure to wear seat belt and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:14 p.m. Saturday at Citrus Street and Milatzo Street.
Rahim A. Al Shams, 36, of Kansas City, Missouri, for misdemeanor fleeing or attempting to elude police, expired temporary license permit, no valid driver’s license and no insurance at 3:06 p.m. Friday at mile marker 392 on westbound Interstate 80.
Steven K. Perkins, 59, of Drew Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), leaving the scene of a property damage accident, no seat belt, open container of alcohol and improper lane use at 7:58 p.m. Thursday at Roundtop Road and Exit 357 of eastbound Interstate 80.