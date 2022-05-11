Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Fiona R. Andrews, 22, transient, for misdemeanor theft (shoplifting, less than $1,000), interference wit h a peace officer without injury and fraud (another’s credit card, less than $1,000) at 8:35 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Andrew Thomason, 37, of Crook Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Dillon Avenue.
Lawrence C. Meneghini, 33, of 13th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (combination drugs and alcohol, first in 10 years), possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 ounce) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 1:37 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 19th Street.
Andres Navarro, 24, of Waco, Texas, for misdemeanor driving under a cancelled, suspended or revoked license, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Logan Avenue.
Neoganae O. Presbury, 18, of 28th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:21 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Jarod J. Munoz, 26, of 10th Street for misdemeanor refusing to obey, resisting arrest and public intoxication at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Justin H. Turner, 38, transient, for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance, first in 10 years) and reckless driving at 1:45 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Nationway and Ridge Road.
Heather J. Edwards, 38, of 18th Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at midnight Saturday at the intersection of Carbon Avenue and East 13th Street.
Bert A. Pierson, 50, of Luther Place for misdemeanor refusing to obey, possession/use of a controlled substance and public intoxication at 11:49 p.m. Friday in the 4500 block of Ridge Road.
Dominick J. Green, 31, of Ames Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Pioneer Avenue and West Lincolnway.
Ronald L. Carpenter, 50, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Snyder Avenue.
Jared A. Halley, 39, of Missile Drive for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance, second in 10 years), possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.) and giving false identity, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 3:10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Reed Avenue and Deming Drive.
Sean M. Footh, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 1:31 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Adrien J. Reyes, 25, of Meadowland Drive for misdemeanor joyriding (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle) at 12:48 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Cheyenne Street.
Carrie E. Porter, 45, of Savage Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and expired or improper registration at 6:50 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of North Greeley Highway.
Gabriel A. Valdez, 31, of Cherry Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 5:19 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East 15th Street and House Avenue.
Deandreya J. Olivares, 20, of West Leisher Road on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for failure to pay at 2:28 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and North College Drive.
Albert C. Reeh, 33, of Cheyenne Place on a felony warrant out of Natrona County for sexual battery at 5:15 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Big Horn Avenue.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Maurice A. James, 37, of Kay Avenue for misdemeanor theft (shoplifting, less than $1,000), on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:24 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Walterscheid Boulevard.
Jose E. Martinez, 30, of Randy Road for felony aggravated assault (threaten with weapon) and misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:02 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Persons Road.
Sean L. Carson, 56, of Chimney Rock Loop on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 6 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Justin E. McMartin, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:54 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Ann M. Mandros, 48, of Green River on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:54 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Alex D. Sandoval, 22, of South House Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 3:54 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Willie F. Young III, 42, of Casper on a warrant for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor fleeing/eluding at 10:34 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony L. Myles, 38, of Willshire Boulevard on a felony warrant out of El Paso County, Colorado, for failure to comply at 9:24 a.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Nikko V. Johnson, 28, of Prosser Road on a warrant for felony aggravated assault on a pregnant woman with a weapon and/or with serious injury and felony domestic battery (greater than two previous convictions in less than 10 years) at 1:40 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Cody E. Kelly-Coe, 32, of Lingle on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:50 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew J. Coon, 43, of Gering, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor court order at 1:23 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
-n-
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Matthew R. Guitron, 36, of Fort Collins for misdemeanor DUI, open container in vehicle, speeding (6 mph or more), possession of a controlled substance (powder, 3 grams or less) and possession of a controlled substance (plant, 3 oz. or less) at 6:17 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 5 on northbound Interstate 25.
Erica L. Kimberling, 41, of Clearlake, California, for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor failure to maintain a single lane, expired registration, possession of a controlled substance (plant, 3 oz. or less) and possession of a controlled substance (pill or capsule, 3 grams or less) at 12:35 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 374 on eastbound I-80.