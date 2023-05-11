Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jeremiah S. West, 57, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and refusing to obey at 11:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Mariya S. Knowles, 24, transient, on felony warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance, and misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance, as well as a misdemeanor charge of shoplifting at 10:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Kent A. Brown, 52, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and throwing a stone/missile at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Terry L. Schoolcraft, 42, of Green Valley Trail for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Diego I. Corriveau, 22, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony strangulation of a household member, and on misdemeanor warrants for careless driving and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 11 a.m. Tuesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Allan L. Gloy, 52, of Riverton for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and possession of marijuana, and on misdemeanor warrants out of Natrona County and Fremont County for failure to pay child support at 8:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of East 17th Street.
Garrett W. Gustafson, 40, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest at 11:34 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Gregory G. Snyder, 60, transient, for disturbing the peace/property at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of Carey Avenue.
Krista D. Adkins, 47, of West Lincolnway for felony aggravated assault with injury, and misdemeanor reckless driving, duty to stop for police and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 8:29 p.m. Monday at her residence.
Lisa L. Babcock, 47, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of interference with a peace officer, unlawful entry onto property, possession/use of a controlled substance, driving under a canceled/suspended license, DUI (controlled substance), unlawful entry onto property and malicious mischief at 6:57 p.m. Monday at East First Street and Maxwell Avenue.
Jon D. Stolp, 58, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 6:40 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Angela L. Romero, 31, of Norma Court for misdemeanor possession of an amphetamine-type drug at 5:50 p.m. Monday at Snyder Avenue and West 21st Street.
Joshua E. Smith Sr., 41, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and shoplifting at 5 p.m. Monday at East First Street and Van Lennen Avenue.
Christopher Garcia, 38, of Gering, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:10 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Parker C. Ewig, 31, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 8:28 a.m. Monday in the 5400 block of Education Drive.
Sarel Herrera, 27, of Gillette on a misdemeanor warrant out of Campbell County for false imprisonment at 12:54 a.m. Monday at Hynds Avenue and West Fox Farm Road.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Jeffrey A. Hagstrom, 56, of East Allison Road on a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday at their residence.