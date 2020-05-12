Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Brad L. Craft, 24, of King Arthur Way for domestic battery and strangulation of a household member at 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Vandehei Avenue.
Jacob C. McLaury, 38, of Tumbleweed Drive for aggravated assault with threat with a weapon at 12:43 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Stephanie R. Jackson, 32, of an unknown Cheyenne address, for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, on a felony warrant for failure to comply, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 9:55 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Randy Road.
Tyzell Harvey, 24, of East 17th Street for domestic battery at 6:55 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
Brian M. O’Neill, 37, transient, for criminal trespass-communication and inter- ference with a peace officer at 1:47 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West 19th Street.
Bryanna A. Salinas, 28, transient, for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:31 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Windmill Road.
Jose A. Martinez, 30, of McFarland Avenue on felony warrants for bond violation and destruction of property at 2 p.m. Friday at Central Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Jonathan E. Barnett, 35, of Hacienda Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:35 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Hacienda Court.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Eddie L. Spigner Jr., 46, of Park Place on a felony warrant for stalking and misdemeanor warrants for simple assault and criminal entry at 7:25 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Charles T. Peek, 51, of Blue Sky Road, Carpenter, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug, reckless driving, aggravated assault on a peace officer, aggravated flee/elude with bodily injury to another, on a felony warrant out of Denver for probation violation and various other offenses at 7:49 p.m. Thursday at Campstool Road and Oil Road 132A.
Joseph D. Cook Jr., 43, of 19th Street on a court order at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Eric W. Plourde, 31, of Sixth Street on a court order at 2:44 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Kasey L. O’Dell, 32, of West Eighth Street on a court order at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Joshua G. Raines, 45, of 22nd Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Derik J. Abeyta, age unavailable, of Denver on a felony warrant for probation violation at 11:48 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Rue Terre.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Kevin W. Stemper, 37, of Moore, Oklahoma, for speeding and driving under the influence (DUI) at 7:38 p.m. Saturday at milepost 342 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Trishca L. Clay, 44, of Sparta, Illinois, for possession of a controlled substance in plant form (more than 3 ounces) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver at 1:50 a.m. Saturday at milepost 370 on eastbound Interstate 80.