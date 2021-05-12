Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Brandyn M. Farley, 30, transient, for two counts of misdemeanor theft, two counts of misdemeanor property destruction and one count of misdemeanor reckless endangering (conduct), and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 11:10 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 24th Street.
Kassidy Cable, 21, of West Ninth Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Oscar J. Quezada-Lopez, 25, of South Snyder Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member at 6:32 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Gopp Court.
Amanda K. Hinds, 39, transient, for misdemeanor jaywalking (pedestrian) and interfering/obstructing at 1:46 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Ames Avenue.
Toby M. Carter, 39, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 10:20 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West 18th Street.
Logan W. Wilson, 22, of Jefferson Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:29 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Angelo L. Ramirez, 29, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, possession of a controlled substance and giving a false identity, and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to pay at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Desmet Drive.
Collissi D. Woody, 23, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 7 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Elonna J. Stewart, 27, of East 13th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:25 p.m. Friday in the 4700 block of East 13th Street.
Jerry L. Woods Jr., 30, of Gordon Road for felony burglary at 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of Holmes Street.
Henry D. Resler, 37, transient, on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member and on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and a civil violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:40 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Cheyenne Place.
Eric R. Maxfield, 41, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court, failure to comply and failure to appear at 6:08 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Third Street and Arkel Way.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Jason A. Bates, 49, of Charles Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 6:35 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Avenue C.
Aric M. Gibbons, 33, of 22nd Street on a felony NCIC hold at 10:02 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Ross E. Gulbrandson, 41, of Pinedale, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor court order at 8:17 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Alasca J. Teagle, 23, of Oregon City, Oregon, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance (first in 10 years), possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended license and fleeing the scene of a crash at 9 a.m. Monday at mile marker 370 on westbound Interstate 80.
Georgo W. Tilmon, 37, of Orlando, Florida, on a misdemeanor warrant for driving without a valid license out of Platte County, Wyoming, at 9:52 p.m. Friday at exit 2 on southbound Interstate 25.
Navdeep S. Chahal, 30, of Lorton, Virginia, for felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance (plant form) and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Venture Drive near U.S. Route 30.