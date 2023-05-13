Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Shania L. Combs, 24, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property, resisting arrest and refusing to obey at 8:40 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Samuel C. Olind, 43, of Wheatland for misdemeanor driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license at 7:26 p.m. Thursday at Ridge Road and Rock Springs Street.
Charles D. Tsukas, 34, of Wellington, Colorado, on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive #200.
Jacob C. Paquette, 24, of Interstate 25 Frontage Road on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.
Ricky J. Dougherty, 43, transient, on a felony warrant out of Natrona County for bond revocation with an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (third offense) and on a misdemeanor Laramie County warrant for failure to pay on an original charge of criminal entry at 10:33 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Madison Avenue.
Andrew S. Thomason, 38, of Crook Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance and failing to signal intention to turn at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Norma Court and Reed Avenue.
James W. Barber, 45, of Torrington on a misdemeanor hold for failure to comply with a community corrections program at 5:14 p.m. Wednesday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Alan L. Bazzle, 46, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 4:07 a.m. Wednesday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.
Blaine A. Harris, 50, of Reed Avenue for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property and public intoxication at 3:04 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Leisher Road.
Doriann K. Calvert, 21, transient, for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West 27th Street.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
James K. Etter, 54, of Pueblo, Colorado, on a felony warrant for theft at 1:56 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Paul H. Palomo, 42, of Grand Harmony Boulevard on a felony warrant for probation violation at 8:40 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
David B. Patterson, 51, of Crews Court on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:16 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Michael T. Langley III, 27, of Carroll Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
