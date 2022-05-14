Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Mark A. Sisco, 47, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 11:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Jamar L. Jackson, 37, of Western Hills Boulevard for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury at 10:50 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Rue Terre.
Anthony L. Walker, 39, of Grand Harmony Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:14 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Wade M.M. Prehn, 47, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Kayla M. Padilla, 29, of Rio Verde Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 1:51 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Sixth Street and Seymour Avenue.
Brandon D. Grafton, 24, of Kearneysville, West Virginia, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Erika J. Martinez, 31, of West Third Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance, first in 10 years), driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license and expired or improper registration at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Carey Avenue and West Pershing Boulevard.
Robert W. Jahn, 41, of Avenue B-6 for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 5:56 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and Taft Avenue.
Jennifer E. Davidson, 43, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor fleeing/eluding at 2:48 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and East 10th Street.
Ezra Zabinski, 41, of Hugur Avenue for misdemeanor shoplifting (over $300) and unlawful entry onto property at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Austin R.J. Bennett, 29, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury, battery (touching in a rude manner) and possession of marijuana at 11:22 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of East 22nd Street.
Vanessa D. Wilson, 43, of Jefferson Road for two misdemeanor counts of fighting/riotous conduct at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Balynda K. Foster, 46, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 12:48 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Jim DeMent, 58, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Leslie A. Fournier, 47, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center.
Paula R. Downer, 24, of Thomes Avenue on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Noah D. Nargauer, 22, of Wendy Lane on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4:05 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Christopher M. Ledney, 31, of Hynds Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West 18th Street and Pioneer Avenue.
Trevis K. Martinez, 21, of East Seventh Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:13 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Dillon Avenue and Deming Drive.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Alice F. Knight, 55, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Eric A. Smith, 25, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:35 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
James W. Headstream, 29, of Painted Horse Trail on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 8:58 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Tiffanie D. Wilken, 42, of Montalto Drive on a felony warrant for exploitation of a vulnerable adult and a misdemeanor warrant for theft from a building (less than $1,000) at 7:57 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Brandon T. Palmer, 36, Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 8:11 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Peter J. Lewis, 47, of West Third Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:25 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Tyler D. Santoyo, 30, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Riata Loop.
Peter J. Hernandez, 28, of Ames Avenue on a felony hold for parole violation at 5:18 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Missile Drive.
Andrew W. Zielinski, 27, of West Prosser Road on a misdemeanor DUI/drug court hold at 4:10 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.
n
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jessica M. Grimm, 24, of Bent Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 6.5 on U.S. Highway 85.
Curtis R. Jones, 70, of Morning Glory Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for DUI at 11:50 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Campstool Road and Hutchins Drive.
Michael D. Lefebvre, 55, of Greeley, Colorado, for felony possession of a controlled substance and felony intent to deliver at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at mile marker 361 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Lane A. Thomas, 24, of Bent Avenue for felony attempted aggravated assault with a motor vehicle and felony child endangerment (second offense) at an unknown time Thursday at mile marker 6.5 on U.S. Highway 85.