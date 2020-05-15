Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Nicholas B. Niles, 40, of East Fifth Street for interference with a peace officer at 4:25 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Snyder Avenue.
Marissa D. Merrill, 27, of Kay Avenue for driving under the influence (DUI) at 10:11 p.m. Wednesday at Central Avenue and Kennedy Road.
Larry Guajardo, 53, of East 26th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Gordon S. Hart III, 41, transient, for public intoxication, urinating in public and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 18th Street.
Felix A. Santos, 46, transient, for fighting/riotous conduct and unlawful entry onto property at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Wyatt D. Lamb, 26, transient, for interfering/obstructing, resisting arrest, rude/improper/indecent behavior, profane/obscene/provocative language, violent/tumultuous to property and unlawful entry onto property at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Charles L. Stewart III, 23, of McFarland Avenue for DUI and notice to police at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Allison Road.
Vernon R. Tennant, 34, of Adams Avenue for felony possession of a heroin-type drug, felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and criminal entry at 2:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Laramie Street.
Jason L. Larry, 37, of Reed Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jonathan Boznango, 51, of Denver for burglary, misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and misdemeanor possession of liquid at 9:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 6100 block of Laramie Street.
Joseph A. Girone, 23, of Willow Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Lonnie G. Lieurance Jr., 28, of Pershing Boulevard on four felony warrants for forgery-uttering (passing) and on a felony warrant for conspiracy at 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Tyzell S. Harvey, 24, of 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew L. Vandevoort, 41, of Avenue C on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 9:30 a.m. Monday at his residence.