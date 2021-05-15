Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Sean A. Pedro, 44, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor hold for failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Joseph A. Girone, 24, of Westland Road for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, on a felony warrant for theft and on a misdemeanor warrant for interference with a peace officer at 10:34 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Justin A. Glenn, 39, of Rollins Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County at 6 a.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of East 18th Street.
Kolten L. Heath, 23, of Arp Avenue for felony burglary and felony possession of burglary tools at 3:10 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ridge Road and East Lincolnway.
Jeannie L. Ross, 39, of Pineridge Avenue on a felony DUI/drug court hold at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Latiffany R. Williams, 30, of Myers Court on a felony warrant for probation violation at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Danielle E. Percy, 30, of Crook Avenue for being under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, at 8 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Kelly A. Chavez, 49, transient, for misdemeanor refusing to ID and unlawful entry into a house at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd St.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Christopher S. Potter, 47, of College Drive on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member, on two misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless endangering (conduct) at 3:15 p.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Chelsea M. Rainwater, 26, of Laveen, Arizona, on felony warrants for probation violation and failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 2:35 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Kade L. Casper-Nixon, 26, of Walterscheid Boulevard on misdemeanor warrants for fleeing/eluding, careless driving and speeding at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Tony C. Brown, 28, of Park Place on a misdemeanor hold for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 1:33 p.m. Thursday at the probation and parole office.
Devonne J. Pandullo, 23, of Taft Avenue on a felony warrant for bond violation through Laramie County District Court and a felony warrant for domestic battery (more than two previous convictions in less than 10 years) at 10:19 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Krystal A. Krupa, 27, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a felony NCIC hold at 3 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West College Drive and Walterscheid Boulevard.
James J. Bynum, 35, of Williams Street on a felony warrant for forgery (making) and on misdemeanor warrants for fraud with a credit card, failure to appear, failure to pay and probation violation at 2:33 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Justin E. Belcher, 32, of Missile Drive on a felony warrant for bond revocation out of Fremont County at 1:27 p.m. Tuesday at the probation and parole office.
Megan E. Bonnema, 35, of Bent Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 1:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Angelina M. Gutierrez, 25, of South Fork Road on a felony probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 11:27 a.m. Tuesday at the probation and parole office.
James W. Paiva, 26, of Gregg Way on a misdemeanor court order at 9:16 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Andre E. Gunn, 22, transient, on a misdemeanor court order at 8:32 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Logan W. Wilson, 22, of Jefferson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Tayler L. Powers, 27, of 27th Street on an NCIC extradition hold out of Larimer County, Colorado, at 3:33 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Patrick W. Wadlington, 32, of East Prosser Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (third offense in three years), driving with a suspended license and not wearing a seatbelt at 9:28 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 7.8 on southbound U.S. Highway 85.
Nathan R. Cates, 40, of Missouri Valley, Iowa, for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, felony possession of a controlled substance (plant form), felony possession of a controlled substance (crystalline form, methamphetamine) and felony possession of a controlled substance (powder form, cocaine) at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 359 on eastbound Interstate 80.