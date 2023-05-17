Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Amanda J. Jeffery, 25, of Elm Street, Pine Bluffs, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:35 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of East Fifth Street.
Susan L. Shiery, 60, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of marijuana at 9:45 p.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Blake I. Maddox, 33, of Pine Avenue for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence (DUI, combination of controlled substance and alcohol) at 12:39 a.m. Sunday at Morrie Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Tyrell E. Read, 25, of Goldendale, Washington, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct at 12:07 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Lincolnway.
April T. Lyon, 31, of Gering, Nebraska, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:19 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Parker C. Ewig, 31, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:08 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Chalmette Court.
Judith L. Garcia, 32, of Gering, Nebraska, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and interfering/obstructing at 8:35 p.m. Saturday at West 20th Street and Thomes Avenue.
George Provancial, 27, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Gilbert G. Vigil, 50, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for burning waste and disturbing the peace at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Ashley E. Parker, 38, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Lincolnway.
John W. Rogers, 58, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Mason Way.
Frank C. Menzel, 46, of Vallejo, California, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:25 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Brandon W. Beck, 39, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Raymond Paddock, 66, of Fox Farm Road for felony sale/delivery of cocaine at 9:09 p.m. Friday at Interstate 80 and I-25.
Lily M. Bullis, 45, of Flaming Gorge Avenue for felony possession of Schedule I and II narcotics and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 9:09 p.m. Friday at Interstate 80 and I-25.
Daniel L. Ellis, 40, of Lincolnway for felony sale/delivery of cocaine at 9:08 p.m. Friday at Interstate 80 and I-25.
Victor J. Escobar, 31, of Greeley, Colorado, for felony destruction of property and misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and careless driving at 2:35 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Cheyenne Street.
Shane T. Crozier, 27, of Helwig Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:20 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of Central Avenue.
Brandon B. Creel, 37, of Williams Street for felony robbery (threat of injury) and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and simple assault at 6:06 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Jordan M. Carrier, 40, of Greeley, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), improper right turn and domestic battery at 3:10 a.m. Friday at West 18th Street and Capitol Avenue.
Joseph A. Girone, 26, of Hope Court for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill/capsule form at 12:10 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Nathan P. Morgan, 35, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:44 p.m. Sunday at East Pershing Boulevard and Concord Road.
Margarito Gamez-Santos, 25, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:49 a.m. Sunday in the 3400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Enedina Andazola, 33, of Avenue C on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:50 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Avenue C.
Martin J. Lallak, 25, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:10 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Walterscheid Boulevard.
Kimberly D. Brewer, 43, of Mapleton, Illinois, on a felony warrant for theft at 4:10 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Sean A. Christopher, 50, of West Prosser Road on misdemeanor warrants for theft and failure to comply at 2:58 p.m. Friday at West Allison Road and Walterscheid Boulevard.
Jason D. Stratton, 39, transient, on a felony warrant for fraud (another’s credit card) and on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 12:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Travis P. Garton, 40, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 4 a.m. Friday in the 12500 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jimmy Channel, 61, of Grand Junction, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and speeding, and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Mesa County, Colorado, for failure to comply with bond at 4:38 p.m. Friday at mile marker 38.5 on northbound Interstate 25.