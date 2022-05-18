Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Andrew L. Pino, 39, transient, for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, driving under the influence (combination drugs and alcohol), joyriding (unauthorized use of motor vehicle) and fleeing/eluding at 9:52 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Central Avenue.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting (over $300) at 11:26 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Steven Peters, 55, of Saskatchewan, Canada, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:49 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Derrion M. McCormick, 29, of East Fourth Street on a felony warrant for parole violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Nationway.
Jonathan Barnett, 37, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 8:02 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of North College Drive and East Lincolnway.
Qurveon L. Thomas, 26, of Dunn Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (combination drugs and alcohol, first in 10 years), no proof of liability insurance and driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay, and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for failure to pay at 4:08 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hugur Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Bernard R. Bouchard, 34, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years), reckless driving and fleeing/eluding at 4 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dell Range Boulevard and Rue Terre.
Meghan S. Northcutt, 22, of Van Lennen Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and breach of peace at 1:45 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
Jodi G. Nelson, 44, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation, and a misdemeanor warrant for parole violation at 1:20 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 21st Street.
Adrianna K. Munoz, 31, of Fremont Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years), duty to stop (hit and run), failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change, interfering/obstructing and open container at 7:23 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Central Avenue and East 18th Street.
Curtis Wisely Jr., 34, of Bushnell, Nebraska, for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 5:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Diamond Avenue and East 12th Street.
Steven B. Sosa, 48, of Grove Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, second in 10 years), interfering/obstructing and speeding (16 mph over, in a construction zone) at 2:18 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Latisha M. Loetscher, 31, transient, for misdemeanor giving false identity at 12:51 a.m. Friday at the intersection of West Fifth Street and Deming Drive.
James W. Headstream III, 29, of Christine Circle on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:54 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Timothy A. Zacharias, 39, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 3:02 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of East Prosser Road.
Benjamin J.G. Woodworth, 31, transient, for two misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order, and on a warrant for two misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order at 8:57 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Sabrina A. Logan, 28, transient, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), possession of open container and driving with a suspended license at 4:49 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Avenue C.
Shane M. Dillow, 31, of Big Sandy Circle for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 3:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and West Ninth Street.
Michael J. Livingstone, 31, of Greybull Avenue on a felony hold out of Cheyenne County, Nebraska, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:59 a.m. Friday at the intersection of South Greeley Highway and Pontillo Drive.