Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Monica J. Longo, 52, of East 16th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Anthony J. Estrada, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Samuel J. Acker, 40, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving under suspension at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Paula R. Downer, 25, of Thomes Avenue on a felony warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for failure to comply with probation (contempt of court) at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Shauna L. Denecke, 19, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for probation violation at 5:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Kristofer S. Wright, 28, of Rock Springs Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol) at 3:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of Darnell Place.
Matthew J. Uballe, 35, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and refusing to obey at 9 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Derrick A. Gillispie, 36, of West College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 8 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Adam N. Sharif, 32, of Leisher Road for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container of alcohol at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Velen de la Torre, 44, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:28 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West Fifth Street.
Jeffrey E. Firkins, 51, of West 27th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of domestic battery and reckless endangering at 11:06 a.m. Monday at West Lincolnway and Carey Avenue.
Gunther A. Heilmann, 20, of Sullivan Street on a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property at 8:32 a.m. Monday at East Pershing Boulevard and Ridge Road.
Payton N. Prado, 19, of Torrington, for felony motor vehicle theft and burglary (articles from a vehicle) and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), destruction of property and fraud (another person’s credit card) at 3:30 a.m. Monday at East 10th Street and Converse Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Orlando A. Cruz, 47, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked license at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Ronald E. Stringer, 46, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for destruction of property at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Samuel J. Acker, 40, of Snyder Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Gordon Road.
Michelle D. Wengeler, 52, of East 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Interstate 180.
Maurice A. James, 38, of Kay Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on original charges of domestic battery, theft and failure to comply (bond revocation) at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Avenue C-4.
Raymond L. Paddock, 66, of Fox Farm Road on a felony parole violation at 9:32 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Stephen Q. Ashley, 46, of Cox Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:30 a.m. Monday at his residence.