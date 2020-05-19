Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Benjamin L. Stamets, 23, transient, for aggravated assault with threat with a weapon and misdemeanor motor vehicle theft at 6:31 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Zebadiah S. Shaw, 43, transient, for violating a protection order at 5:51 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of West 24th Street.
Timothy J. Burney, 40, of Otto Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of King Court.
Daniel J. Carlson, 33, of Central Avenue for fighting/riotous conduct, public intoxication and an open container of alcohol at 11:13 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of West Sixth Street.
Diana M. Steerman, 47, of Hilltop Avenue for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and driving under the influence (DUI) at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at East 18th Street and Morrie Avenue.
Austin J. Brown, 30, of Joyce Street for refusing to obey, interfering/obstructing, resisting arrest and on a warrant for failure to comply at 3:19 a.m. Sunday at East 18th Street and Morrie Avenue.
Peyton T. Moore, 21, of Snyder Avenue for DUI at midnight Sunday in the 4200 block of Converse Avenue.
Joel R. Thornton, 38, transient, for strangulation of a household member, interference with a peace officer, interference with an emergency call and aggravated assault with injury at 12:45 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Cheyenne Place.
Sergio D. Taylor, 25, of Patton Avenue on a warrant for domestic battery at 9:25 p.m. Friday at West Ninth Street and Bent Avenue.
Eric V. Johnson, 58, of Affirmed Road for DUI at 8:11 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Matthew A. Norris, 28, of Cribbon Avenue for domestic battery at 4:35 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Carl W. Bellenir, 56, transient, on a Sweetwater County warrant for battery at 3:55 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Troy C. Rowe, 57, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for theft and failure to appear at 10:15 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Isabel V. Garcia, 19, of Carey Avenue for domestic battery and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 1:15 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Jermain L. Wright, 41, transient, for interference with a peace officer, strangulation of a household member, aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon and domestic battery at 12:19 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Snyder Avenue.
Benson K. Njoroge, 24, of Osage Avenue for fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 11:29 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Roger D. Dutton, 52, transient, for resisting arrest, unlawful entry onto property and public intoxication at 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Joey A.D. Carabajal, 43, of Stanfield Avenue for interference with a peace officer at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at West Seventh Street and Capitol Avenue.
Edward P. Carabajal, 19, of Ogallala Place for assault and battery, interference with a peace officer, breach of peace and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 6 p.m. Thursday at West Seventh Street and Capitol Avenue.
Justin A. Hasenauer, 38, of McCann Avenue for a DUI/Drug Court hold at 12:31 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Carlos L. Salazar, 33, of Cottonwood Drive on a warrant for failure to appear at 10:10 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Jesse L. Schiele, 39, of West 17th Street on a felony hold for failure to comply with a community transitional center at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne Transitional Center.