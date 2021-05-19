Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Cody M. Brenner, 29, transient, on a felony NCIC hold at 8 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Amanda M. Carlton, 30, of Seymour Avenue for misdemeanor violation of a protection order and on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 3:20 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Octevious A. M. Presbury, 22, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 10:20 p.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of East Lincolnway.
Cleeche S. Copeland, 33, transient, for felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor domestic violence with a protection order and misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 8:21 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Talbot Court.
Dawn M. Chisholm, 32, of West Jefferson Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (second in 10 years) and misdemeanor possession/use of methamphetamine at 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Akmir L. Brown, 27, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine at 1:13 a.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.
Brian L. Lahnert, 23, of West Kevin Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor interfering/obstructing at 11:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.
Katelyn M. Grant, 23, of 27th Street for the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, resisting arrest, refusing to obey and interfering/obstructing at 10:48 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.
Julia E. Tate, 36, transient, on a felony NCIC hold at 2:42 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Morrie Avenue.
Korey M. Sanders, 39, transient, for felony theft at 1:10 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Lincolnway.
Amber R. Espinoza, 41, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:40 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Daryl L. Rohla, 54, of East Eighth Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (second in 10 years) at 2:51 a.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of East Lincolnway.
Brian C. Realivasquez, 36, of East Second Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (second in 10 years), driving with a suspended license and failure to yield right of way to vehicle in intersection at 2:11 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and West Fourth Avenue.
Zakurie H. Christensen, 19, of Eighth Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 8:03 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of Capitol Avenue.
Michael A. Reid, 21, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) and misdemeanor failure to appear, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:30 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Nicolas F. Owens, 22, of Spiker Place for misdemeanor stalking/harassment at 10:01 p.m. Monday in the 3800 block of Atkin Street.
Merena D. Schlosser, 22, of Barrington Road on a misdemeanor NCIC hold at 9:55 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Jason McEwen, 23, of Cheyenne Street on a felony NCIC hold at 7:39 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Missile Drive.
Travis C. Percy, 41, of Crook Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply, being under the influence of a controlled substance and child endangering (health) at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Raymond L. Fresquez, Jr., 52, of King Court for misdemeanor probation violation at 4:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Paul D. Burt, 48, of North Avenue C on a felony NCIC hold at 2:39 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Randall Avenue.
Jerry L. Woods Jr., 30, of Gordon Road on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 12:34 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Cleeche S. Copeland, 33, of Talbot Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:50 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Max C. Parry, 26, of East Fox Farm Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Raymond A. Cruz, 26, of Division Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for two counts of battery (touching in a rude manner) at 5:20 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Elizabeth L. Clark, 37, of South Fork Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to comply, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of South Greeley Highway.
Kolten L. Heath, 23, of Arp Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 1:44 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Roger J. Bensley, 50, of Atlantic Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 1:58 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph A. Girone, 24, of Willow Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Ashley A. Vongettrost, 30, of Van Lennen Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 9:50 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Paul A. Lucero, 55, of Pebrican Avenue on a felony hold for probation/parole violation without a warrant at an unknown time Sunday at Curt Gowdy State Park.
Leroy B. White, 71, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, for the misdemeanor charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol (first offense), lane use, failure to report crash with injury and driving with a metal tire on roadway at 10:48 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 5 on Wyoming Highway 210.
Cleaston J. Brannon, 23, of Laramie, Wyoming, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (first offense) and no state park permit at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at Curt Gowdy State Park.
Carlos R. Saavedra, 31, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, for being under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North Main Street in Pine Bluffs.
Luis A. Blas, 33, of Tyler, Texas, for misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding at 12:35 p.m. Friday at mile marker 25 on northbound Interstate 25.