Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Daniel Smith, 54, transient, for aggravated assault with threat with a weapon at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Mark E. Gonzales, 59, transient, for violating a protection order at 6:35 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Avenue C.
Donald L. Akers, 47, transient, on a felony warrant for destruction of property at 7:24 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Charles A.L. Cross, 25, of Muncie, Indiana, on a felony warrant for bond revocation at 6:53 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Scott L. Haun, 57, of Kimball, Nebraska, on a felony warrant for failure to register as a sex offender and a misdemeanor warrant for battery/touching in a rude manner at an unknown time Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Timothy J. Burney, 40, of West Allison Road for interference with a peace officer and on an inmate hold for a parole violation at 1:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of King Court.
Joshua E. Buckles, 28, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for breach of peace at 1:15 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Dayne L. McCart, 22, of Coolidge Street on a felony warrant for theft at 4:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph D. Cook Jr., 43, of 19th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Carlos L. Salazar, 33, of Cottonwood Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for a probation violation at 3:45 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Brenion C.G. Foster, 24, of Newton Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Julie A. Layton, 47, of Torrington on a felony warrant for a probation violation at 10:05 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Tony A. Kelly, 26, of Myers Court on felony warrants for aggravated physical child abuse/responsible for welfare, aggravated child abuse and child endangerment/meth waste, and on misdemeanor warrants for reckless endangering-conduct and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 11:25 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob C. Miller, 37, of Cowboy Road on a felony warrant for civil violation at 7:20 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Levi G. Vigil, 19, of Rainbow Road on a court order at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Zachary I. Crank, 31, of Kentucky Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 6:10 p.m. May 13 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Michael C. Ligurotis, 36, of LaGrange, Illinois, for felony possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver and felony possession of a controlled substance in plant form (more than 3 ounces) at 4:10 p.m. Sunday at milepost 362 on Interstate 80 eastbound.
Wendell T. Park, 29, of Stinson Avenue for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence (DUI) and no driver’s license at 12:47 a.m. Sunday at milepost 5 on U.S. Highway 85 southbound.
Elizabeth L. Clark, 36, of South Fork Road for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in crystalline form and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in plant form at 12:47 a.m. Sunday at milepost 5 on U.S. Highway 85 southbound.
Lance L. Gibson, 38, of Terry Road for interference with a peace officer, fleeing or attempting to elude, driving under suspension, duty upon colliding with an unattended vehicle and no liability insurance at 8:03 p.m. Saturday at his residence.
John C. Moura, 42, of Pepperell, Massachusetts, for felony possession of a controlled substance at 9:30 a.m. Friday at milepost 365 on I-80 westbound.