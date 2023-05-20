Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Paul J. Lopez, 51, of Green River Street for felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery, interference with an emergency call, destruction of property and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Thomes Avenue.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

