Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Paul J. Lopez, 51, of Green River Street for felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery, interference with an emergency call, destruction of property and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Thomes Avenue.
Isaac L. Gonzales, 26, of Reed Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:13 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Snyder Avenue.
Matthew J. Uballe, 35, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and interfering/obstructing at 10 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of Pioneer Avenue.
Rene Jacquez, 35, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for misdemeanor possession of an amphetamine-type drug at 9:25 p.m. Thursday in the 3700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Tirso Munguia, 19, of Third Street on a felony district court warrant for failure to comply with an original charge of manslaughter at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at his residence.
Crystyl F. Parker, 45, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Desmet Drive.
Stephanie R. Jackson, 35, of Allison Road on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 10:12 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Desmet Drive.
Benito I. Loneman Sr., 39, of Main Street, Pine Bluffs, on a felony warrant for burglary at 10 a.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Desmet Drive.
John W. Butler Jr., 45, of 17th Street on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 8:52 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Nigel D. Latham, 39, of Capitol Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 8:20 a.m. Thursday at Morningside Drive and Atlantic Drive.
Brandon C. Oram, 27, of Wyoming Avenue, Burns, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license at 10 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 4 on northbound Interstate 25.
Derick J. Archibeque, 38, of Stinson Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (plant form) at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Ames Avenue.
Justin P. Priego, 24, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East 18th Street.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Ashley N. Hyatt, 34, of Gillette for felony possession of Schedule I and II narcotics and on a felony U.S. Marshal hold at 3:55 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 2 on northbound I-25.
Michael L-C. Guzman, 39, of Avenue D for felony possession of Schedule I and II narcotics at 3:55 p.m. Thursday near mile marker 2 on northbound I-25.
Kevin A. Cooper, 46, of Denver on a felony warrant for child abuse (physical, major injury) at 3:10 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Colton J. Tucker, 33, of Wheatridge, Colorado, on a felony warrant for theft (pick pocket) and a misdemeanor warrant for assault/battery at 3:09 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Connor H. Ecton, 27, of Ridgeland Street on a felony warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for failure to register as a sex offender and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of no insurance at 6:50 a.m. Thursday at Bishop Boulevard and Evers Boulevard.
Anthony M. Martinez, 23, of Carlson Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol), fleeing/eluding and reckless driving at 12:26 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Highway 85.
Stephen D. Schneider, 30, of Jefferson Road for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) and failure to maintain lane at 12:11 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of College Drive.
Michael L. Foster, 27, of 21st Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), failure to maintain lane, no headlights and expired driver’s license at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday at Interstate 80 and I-180.
Joseph A. Girone, 26, of Pattison Avenue on a felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance (third time or more) at 1:28 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Jail.
Steven T. Glover, 58, of Allison Road on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Oak Court.