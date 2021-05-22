Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
James K. Lynch, 57, of Silverthorne, Colorado, for felony strangulation of a household member at 3 a.m. Thursday in the 600 block of East Lincolnway.
Kiyon L. Brown, 37, of Imperial Court for felony strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Amanda L. Grimm, 32, of East Ninth Street on felony warrants for failure to comply and failure to appear through Laramie County District Court, and on a misdemeanor warrant for child endangering (drugs) at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Ninth Street and Pebrican Avenue.
Lisa M. Brown, 55, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor domestic assault at 10 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Nesho D. Skretteberg, 27, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Missile Drive and West Lincolnway.
Jervis K. Thomas, 43, of Arrowhead Road on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless driving out of Carbon County at 11:38 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Rafael Altamirano Arreola, 35, of Avenue C for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance at 6:28 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of North College Drive and Interstate 80.
Ross L. Maez, 27, of Cheyenne on a felony hold for probation/parole violation without a warrant at 4:25 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Larry A. Turner Jr., 36, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Paul J. Martinez, 25, of Murray Road on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Gabriel A. Garcia, 35, of Seventh Street on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Carlos B. Garcia, 44, of Casper on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Shanelle N. Friday, 35, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:15 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Ezequiel A. Vasquez, 21, of Dallas Road on a misdemeanor court order at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jason R. Hellings, 40, of South Fork Road for felony charges of aggravated assault with injury, aggravated assault with injury with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault on a pregnant woman and felonious restraint at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jason R. Hellings, 40, of South Fork Road on a felony NCIC hold at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South Fork Road.
Logan W. Wilson, 22, of West Jefferson Road on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 9:12 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, on a misdemeanor court order at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Elizabeth L. Clark, 37, of South Fork Road on a misdemeanor court order at 1:15 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Leandro R. Garcia, 48, of East 18th Street for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI), fleeing/attempting to elude, speeding, following too closely, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license at 3:40 p.m. Thursday at mile marker 8 on Wyoming Highway 210.
Curtis J. Wisner, 32, of Owosso, Michigan, for misdemeanor DUI at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Lion Hotel, 204 W. Fox Farm Road.
Hoang L. Than, unknown age, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, for misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance (first in 10 years), possession of a controlled substance (plant form) and failure to maintain lane at 8:01 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 10 on northbound Interstate 25.