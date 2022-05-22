Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Justin L. Garcia, 38, of East 10th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:27 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Michael J. Flores, 55, of Timberland Road for misdemeanor public intoxication, resisting arrest and giving false identity at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Jennifer L. Kallevig, 41, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Christopher D. Worgull-Cussimanio, 28, of Rollins Avenue on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 4:08 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Hugur Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Dino Costa, 59, unknown address, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Dakota S. Pratt, 23, of Terry Road for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine at 6:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West College Drive.
Noel Gomez, 23, of Braehill Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, second in 10 years), resisting arrest and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 2:02 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Carbon Avenue.
Christieona M. Williams, 25, of West 28th Street for misdemeanor violation of a protection order, and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of West Lincolnway.
Jean M. Valdez, 43, transient, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East 16th Street.
Joshua J. Moser, 24, of Madison Court on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Madison Avenue.
Clay A. Brown, 33, of Riding Club Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East First Street and Morrie Avenue.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Central Avenue.
Alexander L. Zabalza, 53, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West 10th Street.
Jacolby L. Iglehart, 30, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Central Avenue.
Shawn G. Rowland, 46, transient, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years), failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change, littering, no liability insurance, driving without an ignition interlock device and expired or improper registration at noon Monday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Sean P. Archer, 30, of East 22nd Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County District Court for bond violation at 11:15 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Sherri A. Chrisman, 39, of Pinto Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Avenue C-1 and East Jefferson Road.
Jack B. Ornelas, 61, of Broken Wheel Court on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Nico V. Tepezano, 30, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:37 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Robert A. Velasquez Jr., 36, of 11th Street on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.
Brandon Bernhardt, 30, of Rawlins Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Scott L. Boicourt, 39, of Lincolnway on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jennifer E. Davidson, 43, of Prosser Road on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 7:26 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Mariya S. Knowles, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Lawrence C. Meneghini, 33, of East 18th Street for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), stop sign violation and no proof of liability insurance at 2:09 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and East First Street.
Zandrea L. Valero, 32, transient, for misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance (pill form), and on a felony warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for failure to comply.
Demetrius M. Coletti, 42, of West College Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:40 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Tyler Place.
Benjamin J.G. Woodworth, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Michelle Ley, 52, of West 30th Street on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9 a.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.
Koriena N. Fantetti, 40, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:15 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South Greeley Highway.
Willie F. Young III, 42, of Albin on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for failure to appear and probation violation at 7 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Brian C. McDonald, 44, of Denver for misdemeanor fleeing/eluding, passing in a no passing zone, littering, speeding, expired registration and no proof of insurance at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 2 on Old Yellowstone Highway.
Matthew J. Hutchinson, 35, of Douglas for felony possession of a controlled substance (plant for, more than 3 ounces), misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance), speeding (86 mph in an 80 mph zone), lane violation, fleeing or attempting to elude police and driving with a revoked license at 8:54 p.m. Monday at mile marker 11 on southbound Interstate 25.