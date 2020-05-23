Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Lavelle Brown Jr., 36, transient, for domestic battery, driving under the influence (DUI), duty to stop for police and interference with a peace officer at 3:20 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of West Second Street.
Madison M. Reynolds, 21, of Weaver Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:01 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Pebrican Avenue.
Travis D. Kvasnicka, 22, of Cheyenne Street for DUI at 11:08 p.m. Thursday at Hugur Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Raymond Hernandez, 33, of Riverton for DUI at 9:35 p.m. Thursday at Walterscheid Boulevard and West Fox Farm Road.
Richard A. Hill, 40, of Miller Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 8:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Caroline B. Salas, 56, of Legend Lane for domestic battery at 8:08 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Hannah L. McClure, 21, of Reed Avenue for misdemeanor destruction of property at 7:16 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of East 18th Street.
Rex C. Rauert, 68, of East 26th Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 4 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
John P. Galvin, 27, of East 12th Street for strangulation of a household member at 3:08 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Brandon S. Bernhardt, 28, of Laramie Street for probation/parole violation at 3 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
James Caldwell, 51, of West 21st Street for domestic battery at 9:14 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Michael J. Evans, 43, of West Leisher Street on two felony warrants for failure to appear, a felony warrant for a civil violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Pershing Pointe Road.
David G. Nesbitt, 53, transient, for public intoxication, entering into/on another person’s property, open container of alcohol and misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Michael I. Robin Sr., 40, of West Fifth Street for misdemeanor possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, resisting arrest, giving false identity, interfering/obstructing, disarming a peace officer and aggravated assault on a peace officer at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of West Fifth Street.
Tucker D. Wirfel, 33, of 17th Street on a DUI/Drug Court hold at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Evans Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Michael A. Vallez Jr., 34, of O’Neil Avenue on a felony warrant for stolen property and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 1:35 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Wendell T. Park, 29, of Stinson Avenue on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:20 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Lance L. Gibson, 38, of Terry Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:20 a.m. at the Laramie County jail.
Jason R. Hellings, 39, of South Fork Road for interference with a peace officer and on an inmate hold at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Fulgencio J. Sanchez, 47, of Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Patrick A. Erikson, 40, transient, for criminal trespass-communication and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Kasey L. Odell, 32, of West Eighth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
David A. Schmidt, 26, of Murray Road for probation/parole violation at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jesse J. Jackson, 29, of Casper on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Sean L. Higginson, 46, of Thomes Avenue on an inmate hold at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail; also arrested for failure to comply at 12:44 p.m. at the jail.
Zabadiah S. Shaw, 43, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.