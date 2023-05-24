Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Emily T. Farley, 38, of Persons Road on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and bond revocation at 9:40 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Sean L. Gibbons, 48, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container of alcohol at 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Heidi D. Buss, 48, of Lincolnway for misdemeanor public intoxication, resisting arrest and lack of proper bicycle equipment at 9:14 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Joshua C. Osban, 43, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) at 12:19 p.m. Sunday at a redacted address.
Aundreya R. Mitchell, 18, of 18th Street for misdemeanor possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 ounce), public intoxication and resisting arrest at 11:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Gabriel R. Martinez, 31, transient, for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, misdemeanor driving without proof of liability insurance, and misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 9:57 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South Greeley Highway.
Chantel C. Seelye, 52, of Sunny Hill Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Cleveland Avenue.
Natalie A. Taylor, 56, of Acacia Drive, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Darrian Jones, 25, of Fifth Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and disturbing the peace/property at 7:15 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Dominic M. Sanchez, 25, of 20th Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI, alcohol) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 3 a.m. Saturday at East Fifth Street and Morrie Avenue.
Xavier A. Ross, 26, of Eastland Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Campstool Road and County Road 209.
Jason R. Hellings, 42, transient, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct, disturbing the peace and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 12:40 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of East Lincolnway.
Paul J. Lopez, 51, of Green River Street for felony strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery, interference with an emergency call, destruction of property and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 12:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Thomes Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Nathan P. Morgan, 35, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor district court warrant at 5:50 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Michael A. Jacoby, 56, of Gordon Road on a felony district court warrant for failure to comply at 3:27 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Jeanette G. Franklin, 29, transient, on a felony warrant for conspiracy and a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of McCann Avenue.
Anthony D. True, 34, of 23rd Street on felony warrants for burglary and failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:45 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Crystal K. O’Dell, 34, of Stewart Road on a felony warrant for conspiracy and a misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Angelique M. Young-Fritzler, 50, transient, on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Lincolnway.
Justin T. Parker, 26, of Corning, Ohio, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 1:01 a.m. Sunday at Evans Avenue and East Ninth Street.
Colton J. Tucker, 33, of Casper on a felony warrant out of Natrona County for forgery and unauthorized use of personal identifying information at 2:57 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Denise A. Stjernholm, 59, of Holland Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 11:45 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Bobby Hainsworth, 41, transient, on felony conspiracy-drug charges and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance at 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Corey L. Brown, 32, transient, for felony conspiracy-drug charges and felony possession of a weapon at 6:50 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Jeremy J. Brooks, 49, of Canyon City, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Rupinderjit Singh, 37, of Sacramento, California, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Traquevis D. Hardy, 45, of Thornton, Colorado, on a felony U.S. Marshal hold for the original charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl at 8 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Maxx C. Parry, 28, of Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor pedestrian under the influence at 7:20 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Daniel R. Green, 45, of Lincolnway on a misdemeanor warrant for joyriding/unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 7:08 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Rene Jacquez, 35, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, on a felony Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer at 4:35 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Lucas W. Thomsen, 38, of Denver for misdemeanor possession of THC and possession of methamphetamine at 1:06 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 19 on northbound Interstate 25.
Owen C. Wickline, 42, of Desmet Drive for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (liquid form, 3/10 of a gram or less) at 9:46 a.m. Saturday at Campstool and Arcola roads.