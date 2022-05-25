Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Tessa M. Brown, 36, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 11:50 pm. Sunday in the 1700 block of Fleischli Parkway.
Dukhand D. Flowers, 41, transient, for misdemeanor being violent/tumultuous to property and public intoxication at 10:15 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Coolidge Street.
Gregory G. Snyder, 59, of College Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication at 5:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Jason R. Hellings, 41, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 5:29 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street; and for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 8:10 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway.
Jaccob E. Bunning, 23, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) at 4:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
John C. Burchett, 55, of Crescent Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:54 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office for misdemeanor domestic battery at his residence.
Ricardo J. Mclean, 20, of Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:50 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Albany Avenue and Logan Avenue. Rico L. Renfro, 41, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 6:37 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.
Miranda Montaze, 24, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 6:36 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.
Myron M. Woods Jr., 30, of 18th Street for misdemeanor violent/tumultuous acts, interfering/obstructing, public intoxication and resisting arrest at 3:48 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Platte Avenue.
Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, for unlawful entry onto property at 2:40 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Wilkie L. McCoy Jr., 39, of Albuquerque, for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, careless driving, fleeing/eluding and interference with a peace officer without injury at 12:58 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Converse Avenue and Chestnut Drive.
Senio P. Nuu, 39, of East 12th Street for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of East 17th Street.
Michael A. Jacoby, 55, of Avenue C on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine at 8:10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Desmet Drive and West Allison Road.
Wade M.M. Prehn, 47, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest, interfering/obstructing and public intoxication at 4:42 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of West 15th Street.
Shawn G. Rowland, 46, transient, for misdemeanor being violent/tumultuous to property at 4:10 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Lincolnway.
Steven Sanchez, 54, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 4:27 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway.
Joe B. Jaure, 41, of 27th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:20 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Tanya R. Lair, 38, transient, for misdemeanor malicious mischief and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and East Fifth Street.
Terry P. Diedrich, 76, of Loveland, Colorado, for misdemeanor public intoxication, fighting/riotous conduct and possession/use of a controlled substance at 9:18 p.m. Thursday in the 1600 block of Central Avenue.
Thomas A. Gartner, 55, of Sullivan Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 9:11 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Richard L. Kinnison, 30, of East Fourth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2900 block of Central Avenue.
Korey M. Sanders, 40, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 1:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of West 18th Street and Missile Drive.
Michael J.P. Miller, 21, of Stinson Avenue on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at noon Thursday in the 1000 block of Ridge Road.
Christopher A. Montoya, 39, of 24th Street on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 8:37 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Lunsford Drive.
Jacqueline M. Belt, 43, of East Four Mile Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:56 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Henderson Drive and East Lincolnway.
Romero J. Guillermo, 48, of Alliance, Nebraska, for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 6:09 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Lincolnway and Interstate 25.