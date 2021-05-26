Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Jeffrey Johnson, unknown age, of an unknown location on the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, interfering/obstructing, violent or tumultuous acts, fighting/riotous conduct and unlawful entry onto property at 7:17 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Lincolnway.
Deshon M. Blanton, 22, of King Arthur Way on a felony NCIC hold at 10:14 a.m. Monday at the intersection of West Jefferson Road and Lummis Court.
Torrey C. Johnson, 31, of Laramie, Wyoming, on a misdemeanor warrant for bond revocation out of Weston County, Wyoming, at 7 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of West Lincolnway.
Janell E. Goss, 29, of Pierce Avenue for misdemeanor domestic assault at 1:51 a.m. Monday at her residence.
Paul B. Lopez Jr., 37, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Gordon S. Hart III, 42, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication, possession of marijuana and open container at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Vincent S. Washington Jr., 37, transient, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct at 4:05 p.m. Sunday in the 900 block of West Lincolnway.
Christopher Silva, 27, transient, for felony burglary, felony theft, felony possession of burglary tools, misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and misdemeanor property destruction at 5:30 a.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Three Hearts Trail.
Mark E. Gonzales, 60, transient, for felony aggravated assault with injury at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Storey Boulevard.
Isaac J. Martinez, 45, of West 17th Street for felony aggravated assault (threatening with a weapon) and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and failure to appear at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Steel Sumal, 53, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) at 7:50 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Jeremy Johnstone, 23, transient, for felony strangulation of a household member, misdemeanor domestic battery and misdemeanor interference with an emergency call at 12 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Dakota S. Pratt, 22, of Sun Ridge Drive on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 5:50 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Ross L. Maez, 27, of Cheyenne on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 6:34 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Collissi D. Woody, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor city court order at 6:24 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Shaya M. Jones, 25, of Prosser Road for felony aggravated assault on a peace officer, felony fleeing/eluding, misdemeanor duty to stop, misdemeanor reckless endangering (conduct), on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court, and on a felony NCIC hold at 10:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Chestnut Drive and Henderson Drive.
Nicholas R. Carlson, 31, of County Road 211 for three felony counts of assault on a jail officer (propelling dangerous substance) at 3:45 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail.
Windell A. Darrington, 28, of Pierce Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop at a stop sign at 9:36 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of U.S. Route 30 and Van Buren Avenue.
Nickolas B. Bolejack, 20, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 10:44 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Jeremy R. Brady, 38, of West College Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a drug/alcohol combination (first in 10 years), failure to stop and enter a highway safely and no proof of insurance at 5:15 a.m. Monday at mile marker 0.2 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Christopher L. Diebold, 26, of Avenue C for felony possession of a controlled substance (subsequent offense) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of marijuana at 8:39 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Parsons Avenue in Pine Bluffs.