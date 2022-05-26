Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Anthony D. Gardea, 38, of South Greeley Highway on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 6:50 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Nolan A. McLemore, 21, of Evans Avenue for felony possession of methamphetamine and sale/delivery of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 3:58 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Greeley Highway.
Alexander L. Zabalza, 53, of 20th Street for felony burglary at 7:49 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of South Greeley Highway.
Luis V. Mata Larrazolo, 52, of Holmes Street for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and possession of open container at 8:42 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
Joshua D. Romero, 31, of Fox Farm Road on a misdemeanor court order at 7:02 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Sarah K. Harris, 26, of Seymour Avenue on a felony warrant out of Colorado for parole violation at 9:23 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East College Drive.
Jay M. King, 25, transient, on a felony warrant out of Colorado for parole violation at 9:22 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of East College Drive.
Federico Miguel-Lopez, 35, of Hickory Place on a misdemeanor city court order at 8 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael L. Haight, 35, of Torrington on a misdemeanor city court order at 8 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony J. Garcia Jr., 48, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) at 4:40 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Mariya S. Knowles, 23, of Rawlins Street on a felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Thomas M. Dyson Sr., 42, of Gregg Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:37 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Sherri A. Chrisman, 39, of Pinto Lane for misdemeanor joyriding (unauthorized use of a motor vehicle) at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Norman J. Trautman, 34, transient, on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 8:26 a.m. Thursday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
n
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Justin R. Garcia, 35, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, for felony evading/eluding police (prior offenses) and misdemeanor trespassing, state property damage, driving through stop lights/signs, failure to maintain lane travel and speeding (exceed 75 mph on interstate) at 5 p.m. Sunday at an unknown location; and on a felony warrant out of Colorado for parole violation at 10:24 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Michelle L. Adams, 52, of Wellington, Colorado, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and lane violation at 7:57 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 24.5 on southbound I-25.
Christopher A. Hare, 42, of South Arp Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation revocation at 11:52 a.m. Friday on Logistics Drive.
Shane N. Gray, 49, of Sacramento, California, for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor parking on a controlled access highway, unauthorized use of vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (3 ounces or less) at 3:26 a.m. Friday at mile marker 345 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Cynthia M. Coker, 50, of Elk Grove, California, for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (3 ounces or less) at 3:26 a.m. Friday at mile marker 345 on eastbound I-80.
Tiffany M. Allen, 34, of Sacramento, California, for felony possession of methamphetamine at 3:26 a.m. Friday at mile marker 345 on eastbound I-80.
Mario A. Laplant, 39, of Waitsburg, Washington, for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 11:55 a.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center, 214 E. 23rd St.