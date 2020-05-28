Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Roger J. Bensley, 49, of Manhattan Lane on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery, breach of peace and bond revocation at 9:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Crest Park Drive.
Charles P. Apodaca, 41, of Ocean Loop for interference with a peace officer at 9 p.m. Tuesday at his address.
Joshua E. Anderson, 27, of Brighton, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:42 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Christopher W. Jantti, 35, transient, for robbery-threat of injury at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Whitney R. Madrid, 32, transient, for public intoxication, unlawful entry onto property and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East 10th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Cloie A. Edmunds, 20, of Rio Verde Circle on a felony warrant for bond revocation at 2:51 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Kolten J. Lackey, 23, transient, on a felony ATF detainer for three charges of possession of a firearm at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Phillip J. Hand, 50, of Crook Avenue on a court order at 12:18 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Joshua E. Anderson, 27, of Ordway, Colorado, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Antwan J. Tyson, 31, of Holland, Michigan, for possession of a controlled substance in plant form, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver controlled substances at 1:03 p.m. Monday at milepost 377 of eastbound Interstate 80.
Conielous R. Pittman, 20, of Lake Park, Georgia, for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance at 12:33 p.m. Monday at milepost 377 of eastbound Interstate 80.
Dan C. Paul, 29, of Lake Park, Georgia, for possession of a controlled substance in plant form, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance at 12:33 p.m. Monday at milepost 377 of eastbound Interstate 80.
Victor K. Richmond, 52, of Carla Drive for driving under the influence (DUI) at 11:45 p.m. Sunday at milepost 10 on U.S. Highway 80.
James R.A. Teeple, 29, of Burton, Michigan, for possession of a controlled substance in plant form, possession of cocaine, possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance (suspected mushrooms) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver at 7:47 p.m. Saturday at milepost 373 of eastbound Interstate 80.
Erik S. Bloxham, 34, of McKinney Drive for DUI and intoxicated pedestrian at 2 p.m. Saturday at milepost 356 on Wyoming Highway 225.
Clint L. Barton, 38, of Hugur Avenue for DUI and improper turn at 2:13 a.m. Saturday at milepost 7 on Wyoming Highway 212 (North College Drive).
Michael P. Pings, 41, no address available, for possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a controlled substance in plant form, altering license plates and parking on a controlled highway at 10:14 p.m. Friday at milepost 9 on Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack Road).
Anastasia A. Hetrick, 42, of West 32nd Street for possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance in plant form at 10:14 p.m. Friday at milepost 9 on Wyoming Highway 210 (Happy Jack Road).
John R. Radde, 53, of Nederland, Colorado, for DUI, open container of alcohol, careless driving, unsafe lane change, speeding, failure to show proof of insurance and following too closely at 2:13 p.m. Friday at milepost 19 on southbound Interstate 25.
Abdul R. Hanif, 30, of San Francisco for felony possession of a controlled substance at 12:37 p.m. Friday at milepost 372 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Recently arrested by a Wyoming Game and Fish game warden:
Jonathan Benitez-Bernal, 22, of Drew Court for voyeurism at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Lake Absaracca in Cheyenne.