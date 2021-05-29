Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Keisha M. Luellan, 32, of Gordon Road for speeding, excessive noise (mufflers), open container of alcohol in a moving vehicle, no liability insurance, no valid driver’s license, giving false identity and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 6:18 p.m. Thursday at West Lincolnway and O’Neil Avenue.
Ethan M. Soto, 22, of Grier Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for assault and battery at 5 p.m. Thursday at Central Avenue and East Pershing Boulevard.
Darren K. Medley, 33, transient, for felony burglary and motor vehicle theft, as well as misdemeanor motor vehicle theft, misdemeanor theft and on a warrant for failure to appear at 10:07 a.m. Thursday in he 1300 block of West Lincolnway.
Austin J. Hobizal, 29, of Modesto, California, for driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 3:08 a.m. Thursday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Desiree D. Reno, 34, of West Prosser Road for possession of a controlled substance in pill form, possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, possession of marijuana, interference with a peace officer, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear, a felony warrant for failure to appear and a felony warrant for failure to comply at 1:35 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Paul B. Lamphier, 29, transient, for driving without a valid license, possession or use of amphetamine-type drugs, no liability insurance, no vehicle registration, and on three misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay, a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a municipal warrant at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Amanda M. Miller, 39, of 24th Street for unlawful entry into house at 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Maxwell Avenue.
Jordon J. Hoskins, 27, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation, and for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and possession of liquid narcotics at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 5500 block of East 12th Street.
Mark C. Strobel, 31, of Casper, Wyoming, on a felony NCIC hold at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of West Lincolnway.
Ashley M. A. Carrillo, 28, of East 16th Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear through Laramie County District Court at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Isabel E. Jordan, 58, of Snyder Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:18 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Joshua D. Wallace, 30, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor interference with a police officer and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Gary M. Palmer, 36, of Windsor, Colorado, for DUI, speeding and driving with a suspended license at 2:16 a.m. Thursday at milepost 8 on U.S. Highway 85.
Bennie J. Valdez, 72, of Park Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 4:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Bobby L. Hinsley, 39, of Targhee Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 1:07 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Torrey C. Johnson, 31, of Laramie, Wyoming, on a felony warrant for forgery out of Campbell County, Wyoming, at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Mandy M. Atwell, 42, of Willow Drive on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 11:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
Denny J. Shrove, 43, of Dot Ray Place on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Paul Cisneros Jr., 23, of Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Devin G. Martinez, 22, of East 21st Street on a felony DUI/drug court hold at 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Janell E. Goss, 29, of Pierce Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Patrick Santo-Donato, 39, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, for felony possession of a controlled substance (plant form), felony possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver and misdemeanor speeding at 2 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 369 on westbound Interstate 80.
Carl W. Walker, 71, of Brookfield, Missouri, for felony possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Parsons Avenue.
Dean D. Jaramillo, 58, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of a controlled substance (second offense within 10 years), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (powder or crystal form) and driving with a suspended or revoked license at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 6 on southbound Interstate 25.