Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Cleophus G. Moore, 37, of Atlantic Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Christine N. McDonald, 36, of Gordon Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) at 10 p.m. Sunday at East Seventh Street and Evans Avenue.
Maria C. Kimball, 54, of Sonata Lane for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Brett M. Lieurance, 28, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:10 p.m. Saturday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Mari L. Lojka, 40, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 12:31 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Grand Harmony Road.
Rachael M. Crazy Thunder, 31, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, for felony forgery (making) at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Kennedy Road.
Ricky J. Perry, 44, transient, for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, shoplifting, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay, civil contempt (failure to pay child support) and failure to comply (out of Larimer County, Colorado) at 12:52 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway.
Shane E. Anderson, 51, of 12th Street for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (powder/crystal, less than 3 grams) and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:43 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Lincolnway.
Alden L. Crom Jr., 39, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:15 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
William J. O’Donnell, 59, of Talbot Court for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and license plate light out at 9:02 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Robert Billie Jr., 44, transient, for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license and brake lights out, as well as misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on an original charge of dangerous drugs (Weld County, Colorado) and driving under suspension (Niobrara County) at 8:03 p.m. Friday at Logan Avenue and East 13th Street.
Asen M. Mihaylov, 25, of Elmwood Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance (plant form) at 4:22 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Wayne E. Rosson, 54, of East Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of driving with a suspended license, no seatbelt and no proof of liability insurance at 4:15 p.m. Friday at North Ninth Street and Crook Avenue.
Octevious A.M. Presbury, 24, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony child endangerment (around meth use) and misdemeanor domestic assault at 2:20 p.m. Friday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Austin L. Crom, 19, of Reed Avenue for misdemeanor resisting arrest and refusing to obey at 11:25 a.m. Friday at his residence.
Penny L. Munoz, 77, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 11:12 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Hot Springs Avenue.
Ray P. Robinson, 60, of 10th Street for misdemeanor unlawful use of the 911 emergency reporting system at 7 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of Van Lennen Avenue.
Noah R. Brunner, 23, transient, for misdemeanor destruction of property at 6:20 a.m. Friday at East 20th Street and Evans Avenue.
n
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Glen Smithey, 45, of a redacted Pine Bluffs address for misdemeanor domestic assault at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at a redacted Pine Bluffs address.
Tiana E. Howard, 30, of McLaughlin, South Dakota, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay (Weston County) at 8 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 29 on northbound Interstate 25.
Kirby C. High Cat, 36, of McLaughlin, South Dakota, for felony possession of a controlled substance at 8 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 29 on northbound Interstate 25.
Tyler A. Smith, 32, of Campobello, South Carolina, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and possession of a controlled substance (plant form) at 12:10 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 359 on Interstate 80.
Justin A. Hasenauer, 41, of Ballad Lane for felony DUI (alcohol) and misdemeanor driving under suspension, red light violation and no proof of insurance at 7 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Highway 85 and Fox Farm Road.