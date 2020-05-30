Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kenneth R. Perry, 27, of West 17th Street for failure to comply with a community correctional facility at 11 a.m. Thursday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
Dexton Q. Santillanes, 28, transient, on two felony warrants out of Converse County for failure to appear at 9:39 a.m. Thursday in the 2400 block of East 10th Street.
Daniel J. Carlson, 33, transient, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with injury at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Central Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Patrick A. Varra, 52, of Fifth Avenue for violating a protection order at 9 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Noah L. Stevens, 19, of Laramie Street for interference with a peace officer, breach of peace, four misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 3:40 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Jessica M. Wagner, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for reckless endangering conduct at 1:57 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Amy D. Manzanares, 33, of College Drive on felony warrants for stolen property and theft and a misdemeanor warrant for fleeing/eluding at 11:05 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
David A. Schmidt, 26, of Murray Road on a court order and a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2:43 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Rachel O. Gaunt, 31, of Happy Jack Road for driving under the influence (DUI) at 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Happy Jack Road.
Stephanie L. Skutt, 57, of County Road 143, Burns, for DUI at 6:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of South Greeley Highway.
Clayton L. Hahn, 41, of Laramie on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
James M. Caldwell, 51, of 21st Street on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Brandon S. Bernhardt, 28, of Laramie Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at 2:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Ash’lynn M. Wittig-Keefe, 19, of Terry Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:52 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Sada O. Martinez, 18, of Rapid City, South Dakota, for felony possession of marijuana and felony possession with intent to distribute at 2:19 p.m. Thursday at milepost 370 on eastbound Interstate 80.