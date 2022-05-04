Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Frank J. Olmstead, 29, of Greeley, Colorado, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property and refusing to obey at 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Stephen Q. Ashley, 45, of Dell Range Boulevard for misdemeanor speeding (30 mph over), headlight violation, interfering/obstructing and driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 8:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Markus E. Hamlett, 42, of Richardson Court for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury and misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:10 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Jacob Bosse-Adam, unknown age, of an unknown address for misdemeanor public intoxication, refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 11:30 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Ashley L. Brown, 23, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Central Avenue and East 17th Street.
Timothy J. Short, 41, of Cleveland Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 9:14 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of East Sixth Street.
Maliek L. Taylor, 23, of Woodward Drive on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for stop sign violation at 6:55 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of East 12th Street and North College Drive.
Antoine W. Bushnell, 24, of transient for misdemeanor take/carry away, interfering/obstructing and possession of marijuana at 6:48 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Lincolnway; and for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 4:20 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Juan D. Fernandez, 37, of Russell Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 3:37 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 11th Street.
Destiny F. Hansen, 21, of Prosser Road for misdemeanor DUI with child passenger (combination drugs and alcohol, first in 10 years), careless driving, driving without a license and immoral acts at 2:02 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hot Springs Avenue and East 13th Street.
Sawyer C. Verosky, 27, of Storey Boulevard for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 1:05 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Nationway and Logan Avenue.
Jonathan W. Bertsch, 37, of McComb Avenue for felony strangulation of a household member with minor injury at 11 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Gabriel R. Martinez, 29, of Frontier Street on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to appear at 4:05 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Snyder Avenue and West Eighth Avenue.
Robert L. Webb, 31, of Road 212, Burns on a felony warrant for theft (greater than $1,000) at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Gregory G. Snyder, 59, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and open container at 9:50 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East 15th Street.
Robert A. Rodriguez, 49, of East Eighth Street for misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 9:40 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and East Sixth Street.
Micah Martin, 34, transient, for misdemeanor DUI (combination drugs and alcohol, first in 10 years), possession of marijuana and failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change at 1:51 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 11th Street.
Kasey L. Odell, 34, of East Sixth Street for misdemeanor DUI (combination drugs and alcohol, second in 10 years), headlight violation and driving without a license, and on a warrant for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with emergency call at 1:10 a.m. Friday at the intersection of East Fifth Street and House Avenue.
n
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Terrance C. Fullerton, 24, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:15 p.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Farrah A. Cruz-Miller, 34, of Dillon Avenue for misdemeanor criminal trespass (communication) at 3:18 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Tranquility Road.
Casey M. Griego, 39, of Bear Avenue for three counts of felony strangulation of a household member with serious injury and seven counts of misdemeanor domestic battery at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at his residence; and on a felony warrant for a civil violation through Laramie County District Court and a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 8:25 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Cody L. Ash, 22, of South Greeley Highway on a warrant for three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangering (conduct) at 8:30 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Charles A. Berry, 35, of Myers Court on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at an unknown time Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Austin D. Baker III, 35, of Terry Road on a misdemeanor court order at 10:07 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
n
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Hugo E. Flores-Avitia, 43, of Middle Fork Trail for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first offense) and driving without a license at 9:34 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 5 on northbound U.S. Highway 85.
Heather M. Pasenelli, 40, of Mills on a misdemeanor warrant out of Uinta County for probation revocation at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at mile marker 27 on southbound Interstate 25.