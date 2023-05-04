Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Lonnie R. Hobbs, 59, of Townsend Place on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Frank L. Roberts IV, 38, transient, on felony warrants for burglary and destruction of property at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael S. Seivewright, 59, of Casper on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of theft, burglary and destruction of property at 2:24 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Jason R. Lyle Jr., 21, of Four Mile Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail; also arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s deputies for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon at 12:10 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Shelby T. Girten, 27, of 17th Street for misdemeanor assault and battery at 1:45 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Shaya M. Jones, 27, of Walker Lane on misdemeanor warrants for failure to comply and probation violation at 10:20 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Glenn R. Smithey Jr., 43, of Blair Street, Pine Bluffs, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 3:31 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Zachariah S. Shaw, 49, of 24th Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury) and possession of a methamphetamine-type drug at 7:10 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Christine Circle.
Andre T. McNeill, 26, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for shoplifting at 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Kaleb D. Martin, 23, of Desmet Drive on two misdemeanor charges of violating a protection order at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Alexander L. Zabalza, 54, of Taft Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for possession of a controlled substance in pill form at 5 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
David R. Herrera Jr., 22, of Lincolnway on a felony warrant for burglary at 5 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Matthew R. Pettijohn, 45, of Storey Boulevard on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and two counts of domestic battery at 1:40 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Brandon S. Bernhardt, 31, of Rawlins Street on felony warrants for probation violation and failure to appear and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license at 9:45 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Kent R. Embree Jr., 34, of Frontier Street on a misdemeanor warrant for violating a protection order at 8:10 p.m. April 27 at the Laramie County jail.
Benjamin J-G Woodworth, 32, of Talbot Court for misdemeanor theft at 3:07 p.m. April 27 at the Laramie County jail.
Sisqo G. Ramirez, 19, of Greeley, Colorado, on a felony warrant for theft at 2:20 p.m. April 27 at the Laramie County jail.
Kenneth J. Fellon, 49, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2 p.m. April 27 at the Laramie County jail.
Anthony J. Garcia Jr., 49, transient, for felony burglary and possession of burglary tools at 1:40 p.m. April 27 in the 1100 block of Lake Place.
Samuel Meza-Espino, 41, of Greeley Colorado, on a felony warrant for fraud (checks) at 10:40 a.m. April 27 at the Laramie County jail.
Alexander J. Welsh, 42, of Broomfield, Colorado, on a felony detainer request from the Colorado State Board of Parole at 9:48 a.m. April 27 at the Laramie County jail.
Travis L. Fertig, 36, of Phoenix on a felony warrant for failure to appear at an arraignment hearing at 12:55 a.m. April 27 at the Laramie County jail.