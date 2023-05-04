Police lights

Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:

Lonnie R. Hobbs, 59, of Townsend Place on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

