Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Patrick J. Dotson, 56, of Hilltop Avenue for felony first-degree arson at 10:46 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Zachary I. Crank, 31, of Shoshoni Street for driving under the influence (DUI) at 3:51 p.m. Sunday at Weaver Road and Shoshoni Street.
Eurisa G. Marquez, 27, of Stanfield Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation at 5:03 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of Central Avenue.
Anthony F. Gonzalez, 42, transient, for public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 8 p.m. Thursday at Lincolnway and Warren Avenue.
Wayne Snelling, 41, of Westland Road for felony motor vehicle theft at 2:25 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of West 27th Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Thomas M. Nace, 38, transient, for DUI at 9:24 p.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Reese Road.
Joshua D. Whitaker, 37, of Snyder Avenue for felony DUI (four or more in 10 years) at 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of South Greeley Highway.
James M. Foley, 37, of East 17th Street on a felony warrant for bond revocation at 6:15 a.m. Sunday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Anthony J. Nykun, 27, of Montalto Drive for DUI and domestic battery at 10:26 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Alexander Quiles Sr., 64, of East Sixth Street for DUI and expired or improper registration at 8:14 p.m. Friday at East Fifth Street and Warren Avenue.
Richard M. Sawinski, 39, of South House Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 1:15 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Zachary M. Munoz, 29, of Sundance Lane on a felony warrant for probation violation at 1:51 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Kelvyn W. Curby, 21, of Darnell Place on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:57 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Evelyn E. Alcon-Cooper, 32, of Trent Court on a felony warrant for probation violation and misdemeanor warrants for forger-altering, forgery-uttering (passing) and failure to appear at 9:40 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Alicia M. Padilla, 39, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 11:30 a.m. April 27 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Holly E. Davis, 49, of Tooele, Utah, on a felony warrant out of Nebraska for aggravated assault at 9:51 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 358 on westbound Interstate 80.