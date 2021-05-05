Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Trevor L. Bertella, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4:44 p.m. Monday in the 3700 block of East Lincolnway.
James A. Flores, 27, of West 27th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Weaver Road.
Alfred A. Spatz, 33, of Sterling Drive on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation, domestic battery and property destruction at 6:37 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Ashley E. Bartel, 40, of East Allison for misdemeanor domestic battery at 2:05 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Carl J. Coons, 48, of West 17th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery at 5:50 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Colleen M. Willow, 33, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of fighting/riotous conduct, being violent/tumultuous to property and interfering/obstructing at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Marvin Clay, 64, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of public intoxication, shoplifting and interfering/obstructing at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Lincolnway.
Garrett J. Huff, 20, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of King Arthur Way.
Travis A. Weber, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Converse County, Wyoming, at 11 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Zekeial Shaw, 45, of Thomes Avenue for the misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest, unlawful entry onto property, refusing to obey and public intoxication at 10:20 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East 17th Street.
Joseph R. Espinosa, 66, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 3:55 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Michael R. Abeyta, 35, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 3:15 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of West Fox Farm Road.
Trevor A. Wroble, 32, transient, for felony theft, on felony warrants out of Campbell and Natrona counties, and on the misdemeanor charges of fleeing/eluding, driving with a suspended license, driving without an interlock device and interference with a peace officer at 9:04 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Whispering Hills Avenue.
John T. Dill III, 28, of Shannon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:37 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Paul J. Griego, 54, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and misdemeanor unlawful entry into a house at 1:33 a.m. Friday in the 4600 block of Hilltop Avenue.
Amanda J. Vallejo, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Platte County, Wyoming, and for misdemeanor resisting arrest and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs at 1:20 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Converse Avenue and Dell Range Boulevard.
Teray J. Haynes, 25, of West Fifth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay out of Newcastle, Wyoming, and for the misdemeanor charges of possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, possession of marijuana and driving without a valid license at 12:37 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Lynn A. Martinez, 40, of Seventh Street on a felony probation and parole violation at 2:53 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Jacob C. Miller, 38, of Cowboy Road on a felony warrant for theft and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear, failure to pay and probation violation at 6:45 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Mitchell T. Gray, 24, of Laramie Street on two felony warrants for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 5:15 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Brett M. Lieurance, 26, of Mesa, New Mexico, on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 4:58 p.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Elizabeth Peralta, 36, of Sixth Street on warrants for 10 felony counts of fraud (food stamps), four felony counts of making a false statement for welfare benefits, one misdemeanor count of making a false statement for welfare benefits and one misdemeanor count of fraud (food stamps) at 3 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Trent B. Dean, 45, of East Pershing Avenue on a felony warrant for stalking/violating a protection order at 2:36 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Kasey A. Worley, 34, of Reed Avenue for felony probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 2:16 p.m. Friday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County probation and parole office.
Ian W. Boutelle, 48, of Avenue C for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 1 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Logistics Drive.
Jonathan E. Barnett, 36, of Hacienda Court on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery (less than five years since last conviction) and failure to comply at 7:25 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Abel F. Valdez, 45, of Gordon Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Danny A. Blalock Jr., 30, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, for felony possession of a controlled substance (plant form) and felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver at 8:20 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 349 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Sabrina I. Franklin, 41, of North Table Mountain Loop for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol at 12:25 a.m. Saturday at mile marker 13 on Wyoming Highway 210.
Brian S. Medina, 44, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, for the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving without a valid license and driving in the wrong lane at 11:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Warren Avenue and 28th Street.
John T. Dill, 28, of Shannon Avenue on the misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a suspended license and speeding, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:12 p.m. Friday at mile marker 11.5 on northbound Interstate 25.