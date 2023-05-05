Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Krystal A. Krupa, 29, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor shoplifting, resisting arrest and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and false identification at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Keith Foley, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of shoplifting, driving under the influence (DUI), violent/tumultuous behavior, disturbing the peace and driving under suspension at 9:03 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Melissa L. Mora, 44, transient, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Stinner Road.
Gordon L. Grashorn, 43, homeless, for misdemeanor public intoxication, giving false identity and resisting arrest at noon Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Braxton E. Withers, 28, of King Arthur Way for misdemeanor domestic battery at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Aundreya R. Mitchell, 18, of a redacted Cheyenne address for misdemeanor domestic battery at 6:38 a.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Richard A. Hill, 43, of Miller Lane on a felony warrant for failure to appear and misdemeanor warrants for child endangering (health), possession of an amphetamine-type drug, probation violation, failure to pay and driving under suspension at 3:09 a.m. Wednesday at East Pershing Boulevard and Seymour Avenue.
Tessa M. Brown, 37, of Victoria Drive for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Albany County for failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance and theft at 1:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Payton N. Prado, 19, of Torrington for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in pill/capsule for and possession of an amphetamine-type drug at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at mile marker 359 of Interstate 80.
Ivan U. Andrades, 40, of Monroe Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:53 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Jesse J. Deen, 34, transient, on a felony warrant for theft at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Edward P. Carabajal, 22, of Ogallala Place for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct and public intoxication at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Angelo D. Trujillo, 23, of 15th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication, fighting/riotous conduct and resisting arrest at 7:25 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Dean E. Benda, 69, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of entering into/on another person’s property at 3:40 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Brett M. Lieurance, 28, of Allison Road on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Brenda L. Sutton, 37, of County Road 151, Carpenter, on a felony warrant for property destruction at 4:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
Michael L. Moore, 18, of King Arthur Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance (plant form, 3 ounces or less) and speeding at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Travis A. Treadwell, 32, of Laramie for felony possession of fentanyl and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 1:16 p.m. Monday at mile marker 358 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Brandon Creel, 37, of Williams Street for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (with injury) and misdemeanor domestic assault at 9:15 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.