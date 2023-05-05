Police lights

Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:

Krystal A. Krupa, 29, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for misdemeanor shoplifting, resisting arrest and possession/use of amphetamine-type drugs, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear on original charges of possession of methamphetamine and false identification at 9:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.

Police blotter is a list of recent arrests compiled from public records in Laramie County. All people listed here are innocent until proven guilty. Anyone listed who has a charge dismissed or is acquitted of the charge may bring or mail a court document proving such to the WTE editor, 702 W. Lincolnway, Cheyenne, WY 82001.

