Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Carla M. Salyards, 41, of Atlantic Drive for misdemeanor false reporting of a crime at 7:21 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Stephen Q. Ashley, 45, of Dell Range Boulevard for misdemeanor domestic battery at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Ricky J. Dougherty, 42, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Natrona County for failure to appear at 1:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of Frontier Street.
Michelle L. Peoples, 41, transient, for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) and on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Frontier Street and Ridge Road.
Jonathan E. Barnett, 37, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Nicole L. Wurtz, 36, of East 17th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Joseph E. Cromwell, 60, of Albin Lane on a felony warrant out of Laramie County District Court for failure to appear, and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Kelly A. Chavez, 50, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Ivan A. Fischer, 47, of East Gopp Court for misdemeanor public intoxication and refusing to obey, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Yvonne L. Kilroy, 51, of Jackson Street for misdemeanor resisting arrest and public intoxication at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of East Dell Range Boulevard.
Malinda S. Cruz, 35, of Dell Range Boulevard on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Leslie E. Whiteface, 36, of Pershing Boulevard for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of East Pershing Boulevard; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Peter S. Leslie, 39, of Iron Mountain Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence (controlled substance, first in 10 years), possession/use of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, giving false identity and refusing to obey at 3:49 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gordon Road and North Avenue C-4.
Amanda L. Joy, 46, of Ridge Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and East 13th Street.
Nigel D. Latham, 38, of Capitol Avenue for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer without injury and possession of marijuana, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Sebastian M. Moore, 23, of Taft Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery, interference with an emergency call and false imprisonment at 6 p.m. Monday at his residence; and by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Brandon J. Bond, 28, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest and public intoxication at 12:10 a.m. Monday in the 1900 block of Logan Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Dino B.R. Zumbo, 31, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 1:24 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Eric D. Breazeale, 49, of Madison Avenue on a misdemeanor court order and a misdemeanor warrant for violation of a protection order at 12:50 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
William C. Davis, 66, of Mesa Trail South on a misdemeanor warrant for property destruction (less than $1,000) at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Daniel A. Shinost, 27, of Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Hot Springs County for failure to appear at 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Hunter G. Munson, 18, transient, on a misdemeanor city court order at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Lance L. Gibson, 40, of Terry Road on a felony probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.
Jedaiah W. Sneed, 41, of East First Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 2 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex.
Victoria L. Reynolds, 24, of Converse Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:50 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Marvin M. Jackson, 41, of Utah Street for misdemeanor DUI with child passenger at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Sunshine N. Yang, 33, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for felony possession of a controlled substance (plant form) and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver at 8 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 349 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Patrick Q. Phasakda, 35, potentially of Fresno, California, for felony possession of a controlled substance (plant form), felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver and misdemeanor speeding (12 mph over) at 8 a.m. Wednesday at mile marker 349 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Brock C. Harter, 21, of Ooltewah, Tennessee, for felony possession of a controlled substance (plant form) and felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 363 on eastbound I-80.
Avdelkareem F. Alaraj, 20, of Cleveland, Tennessee, for felony possession of a controlled substance (plant form) and felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance with intent to deliver at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 363 on eastbound I-80.
Michael Rubino, 67, of Road 238 on a misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), lane violation, open container violation (first offense) and failure to report crash at 5:43 p.m. Monday at mile marker 39 on northbound Interstate 25.
Angelo I. Monroe, 30, of Terry Road for felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of methamphetamine, felony possession of fentanyl (pill form) and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer at 7:14 a.m. Monday at mile marker 7 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Dylan L. Kramer, 29, potentially of Loveland, Colorado, for felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and for misdemeanor speeding, reckless driving, eluding, interference with a peace officer, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, possession of fentanyl (pill form) and possession of methamphetamine at 7:14 a.m. Monday at mile marker 7 on Wyoming Highway 212.
Recently arrested by the Pine Bluffs Police Department:
Nicole R. Patterson, 30, of Pine Bluffs for misdemeanor hit and run (property damage) and DUI with child passenger at 12:46 p.m. Monday at her residence.