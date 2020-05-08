Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kayleena A. Cordova, 18, transient, for domestic battery at 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of West Lincolnway.
Fredrick J. Schiele, 29, of Bent Avenue for felony burglary of articles from a vehicle at 12:05 a.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Campstool Road; also arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jayson J. Mullen, 23, transient, for interference with a peace officer, assault-battery and unlawful entry into an occupied structure at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of West 19th Street.
James A. Roesch, 61, of Seymour Avenue for interference with a peace officer, misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and felony burglary of articles from a vehicle at 7:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Westland Road.
Oscar A. Ortiz, 19, of Desmet Drive on a felony U.S. Marshal hold with the original charges of carjacking, and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during or in relation to a violent crime at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Leigha A. Stewart, 22, of Fort Collins, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for child endangering-drugs and for misdemeanor theft at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Westland Road.
Jason L. Larry, 37, of East Lincolnway for unlawful use of a 911 emergency reporting system at 2 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jeffrey L. Wilson, 60, transient, on a felony warrant out of Montana for possession of heroin at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Logan Avenue.
Kenneth R. Potter Sr., 52, transient, for felony third-degree arson (danger of injury) at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
River A. Woods, 19, of Crested Butte Drive for misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug and interference with a peace officer at 4:45 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Susan M. White, 42, of Cleveland Avenue for suspended driver’s license, interference with a peace officer and on misdemeanor warrants for fleeding/eluding, careless driving, headlight equipment, interference with a peace officer and no headlights at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Shawn T. Colvin, 43, of Cleveland Avenue on a felony warrant for computer crime-users and on misdemeanor warrants for computer crime-equipment and theft at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Derek A. Plum, 44, of Cleveland Avenue for interference with a peace officer and on a felony warrant out of Georgia for aggravated assault at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Natalie C. Mathew, 42, of McCann Avenue on a court order (commitment to 30 days in jail from drug court) at 4:05 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Evelyn E. Alcon-Cooper, 32, of Trent Court on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and other charges at 9:01 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
The Tran, 29, of East Pershing Boulevard for felony strangulation of a household member, felony destruction of property and misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with an emergency call at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of West Prosser Road.
Cimmarron C. Martin, 44, of Evans Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 11:17 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Vincent L. Vieyra, 55, of Northglenn, Colorado, for driving under the influence (DUI), failure to wear a seat belt, failure to maintain a single lane of travel and on a misdemeanor Laramie County warrant for probation violation at 1 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 17 on U.S. Highway 85.