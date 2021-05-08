Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Daniel L. Zimmerman, 43, transient, for felony possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a felony warrant for probation violation at 6:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Lincolnway.
Victoria G. Smith, 21, of Cleveland Avenue for unlawful entry onto property, refusing to obey, resisting arrest, giving false identity, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 4:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West 24th Street.
Ray P. Robinson, 58, of 10th Street for false report and annoying/obscene/threatening phone calls at 3:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Richard M. Norris, 26, of Cribbon Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Robert L. Webb, 30, of East 18th Street on a felony probation and parole violation at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
William M. McDaniel, 39, transient, for felony theft and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, and on a felony warrant out of Natrona County and a felony warrant out of Laramie County for probation violation at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Reed Avenue.
Joseph J. Park-Robinson, 22, of West Seventh Street on a felony warrant for probation violation at noon Tuesday at the Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Michael L. Gonzales, 30, of Pattison Avenue for public intoxication and refusal to obey at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kade L. Casper-Nixon, 26, of Walterscheid Boulevard on three felony warrants for burglary, a felony warrant for theft and a misdemeanor warrant for theft at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Asen M. Mihaylov, 23, of Raindancer Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Matthew T. Brosh, 45, of Imperial Court on a felony warrant for probation violation at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph J. Park Robinson, 22, of Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Bobby K. Turner, 39, of Miami, Florida, on misdemeanor Wyoming warrants for failure to pay and failure to comply at 9:03 a.m. Thursday at milepost 8 on northbound Interstate 25.
Kirsten Brauburger, 25, of Grier Boulevard for felony possession of a controlled substance in crystalline form at 4 p.m. Wednesday at exit 7 on I-25; she also was wanted out of Colorado on another charge.
Roland E. Brauberger, 42, of Grier Boulevard for felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to deliver at 11 a.m. Wednesday at exit 7 on I-25.