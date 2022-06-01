Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Paige C. Nelson, 21, of East 17th Street on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 10:35 p.m. Monday in the 3100 block of O’Neil Avenue.
Joseph A. Girone, 25, of Hope Court for felony shoplifting (greater than $1,000), and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:37 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Elijah C. McQueen, 30, transient, for misdemeanor domestic battery at 8 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Garrell K. James, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 4:20 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Dystin T. Foster, 28, transient, for misdemeanor enter into/on another person’s property, and on a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County for breach of peace at 3:50 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Lavelle Brown Jr., 38, of New Bedford Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation, and three misdemeanor warrants out of Platte County for failure to pay at 2:20 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Sixth Street.
Roland C. French, 48, transient, on a felony warrant out of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives headquarters in Washington, D.C., for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm at 12:15 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Campbell Avenue.
Latalia C. Carson, 42, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 1 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Frontier Mall Drive.
Steven B. Sosa, 48, of Grove Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol) at 11:53 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Ridge Road.
David Pipkins, 21, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:41 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East 19th Street.
Richard A. Gonzales, 49, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor annoying/obscene/threatening telephone calls at 11:30 p.m. Saturday at his residence; and for misdemeanor annoying/obscene/threatening telephone calls and refusing to obey at 12:33 a.m. May 24 in the 200 block of West Lincolnway.
Gregory G. Snyder, 59, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway; and for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:19 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway; and for misdemeanor public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 3:50 p.m. May 23 in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Chase A. Lemons, 24, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and shoplifting (less than $100) at 9:03 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Farrah A. Cruz-Miller, 34, transient, for misdemeanor resisting arrest and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:41 p.m. Saturday in the 8000 block of Campstool Road.
Amy L. Manygoats, 45, of East 11th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for theft (deprive, less than $1,000) at 1 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Fremont Avenue and East 13th Street.
Lukas M. Romsa, 29, of Albin for felony interference with a peace officer without injury and felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000), and on two felony warrants for failure to appear at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East 18th Street.
Travis M. Lilly, 28, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (any amount) and giving false identity at 10:13 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Desmet Drive.
Mackenzie A. Shields, 32, of Copperville Road on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 9:44 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Julia E. Tate, 37, transient, on a felony warrant out of Larimer County, Colorado, for failure to appear at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Chad W. Pence, 24, of Greybull Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) at 12:53 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Olive Drive.
Orlando M. Chacon, 32, of Cheyenne Street for misdemeanor DUI (combination drugs and alcohol, third in 10 years), failure to maintain lane/unsafe lane change, driving without a license and giving false identity at 11:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Nationway.
Kathy Nelson, 44, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession/use of methamphetamine at 3:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Ames Avenue and Deming Drive.
Shawn G. Rowland, 46, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication and refusing to give ID to police officer at 3:09 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of East Lincolnway.
Paul S. Munoz Jr., 36, of East Seventh Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:38 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Warren Avenue and East Fifth Avenue.
Andrew S. Thomason, 37, of Crook Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant out of Lincoln County for probation violation at 2:48 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Crook Avenue.
Christopher C. Howell, 41, of Kingham Drive for misdemeanor resisting arrest and interfering/obstructing, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation, and on misdemeanor warrants for interference with a peace officer with injury (resist), fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, driving under suspension and domestic battery (first offense) at 10:42 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of McCann Avenue.
Karen G. Harbaugh, 46, of Rain Dancer Trail for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense), and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 6:42 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Central Avenue and West 22nd Street.
Mark A. Sisco, 57, of West Lincolnway for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4:15 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of West Lincolnway.
Delores R. Garcia, 37, of Third Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:40 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Interstate 180 and Interstate 80.
Trevor S. Robinson, 22, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (any amount), on two felony warrants out of Laramie County District Court for failure to appear and a felony warrant out of Laramie County Circuit Court for failure to appear at 11 a.m. May 25 in the 4000 block of West College Drive.
James A. Flores, 28, of Fire Walker Trail on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:50 a.m. May 25 at his residence.
Jeffrey E. Firkins, 50, of West 27th Street for misdemeanor domestic battery and reckless endangering (conduct) at 7:17 p.m. May 24 at his residence.
Troy J. Shepard, 49, of McCann Avenue for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license, using a cellphone while driving, no proof of liability insurance and no vehicle registration at 1:35 p.m. May 24 in the 1600 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Tyler T. Fleming, 31, transient, on a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for failure to appear at 5:02 a.m. May 24 in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Kyle D. Schmidt, 32, of Avenue B-6 on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear at 4:17 a.m. May 24 at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Travis D. Schaub, 50, transient, for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 12:41 a.m. May 24 in the 1000 block of West Lincolnway.
Jake T. Fontaine, 38, of Imperial Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:25 a.m. May 24 at the intersection of Nationway and Ridge Road.
Mario Ramirez, 29, of Huron Avenue for misdemeanor refusing to obey and resisting arrest at 7:15 p.m. May 23 at his residence.
Bradley A. Lieurance, 22, of Grove Road for felony motor vehicle theft (greater than $1,000) at 5:30 p.m. May 23 at the intersection of West 25th Street and Snyder Avenue.
Eric Labare, 45, of Grass Valley, California, for misdemeanor refusing to obey, possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 oz.), unlawful entry onto property and resisting arrest at 4:41 a.m. May 23 in the 2800 block of West Lincolnway.