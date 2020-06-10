Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Mitchell Evans, 54, of Darnell Place on an Albany County warrant for failure to pay at 1:49 p.m. Sunday at Darnell Place and Dell Range Boulevard.
Jayson J. Mullen, 23, transient, for aggravated assault threat with a weapon at 12:34 p.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Ivan Mendez, 22, of Syracuse Road for fleeing/eluding, careless driving and speeding at 11:50 p.m. Saturday at Dell Range Boulevard and Short Road.
Brian L. Bell, 48, transient, for public intoxication and unlawful entry onto property at 10:58 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 23rd Street.
Armondo D. Butler, 31, of West 24th Street for assault-battery at 10:10 p.m. Saturday at West 24th Street and Bent Avenue.
Alfred W. Bell Sr., 46, transient, for public intoxication and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 8:13 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Jordon N. Lucero, 26, of Wyoming Highway 214 for felony possession of stolen property at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Oscar D. Mosley Jr., 62, of East Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant out of Carbon County for probation revocation at 6:11 p.m. Saturday at West Ninth Street and Central Avenue.
Marina R. Barela, 42, of East Baldwin Drive for driving under the influence (DUI), failure to stop at a stop sign, interfering/obstructing and resisting arrest at 2:55 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of East Sixth Street.
Lauren E. Miller, 36, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Joel A. Thunderhawk, 18, of West Fourth Street, Pine Bluffs, for interfering/obstructing at 11:35 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.
Stormy L. Sutton, 36, transient, for unlawful entry onto property at 8 a.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Etchepare Drive.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Charles B. Swank Jr., 50, of Avenue D for felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug, interference with a peace officer, no vehicle registration, no liability insurance, no taillights and on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 9:48 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Covered Wagon Drive.
Cameron R. Thompson, 23, of Bocage Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 5:42 p.m. Saturday at Campstool Road and North College Drive.
Jeffery A. Moralez, 55, of Stinson Avenue on a court order with an original charge of DUI at 7:25 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Benjamin L. Stamets, 24, of Sagebrush Avenue on a warrant for misdemeanor theft at 4:25 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Patrick A. Erickson, 40, no address provided, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:20 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Christian R. Jones, 32, of Fox Farm Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:05 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Brandon L. Robbins, 31, of Kelley Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 10:35 a.m. Friday at the Laramie County jail.
Clyde J. Tyler Jr., 37, of Jefferson Road on a felony warrant out of Natrona County for failure to appear at 10:49 a.m. June 1 at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
David D. Manns, 51, of Bade Road for no headlights, fleeing/eluding, interference with a peace officer and on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 9:07 p.m. Saturday at his residence.