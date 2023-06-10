Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Felix A. Carrera, 31, of Edgewater Avenue on a felony warrant for two counts of forgery-uttering (passing) at 11:50 p.m. Thursday at Goshen Avenue and East 10th Street.
Stefany J. Overy, 32, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 11:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Schon Shafer, 51, of McCann Avenue for felony motor vehicle theft and an NCIC hit from California at 7:59 p.m. Thursday at West 17th Street and Snyder Avenue.
Michael J. Farley, 66, transient, for misdemeanor driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license, possession/use of a controlled substance and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Seymour Avenue and East 19th Street.
Anissa Kills Crow Indian, 24, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:10 p.m. Thursday at Seymour Avenue and East 19th Street.
Lauren E. Miller, 39, transient, for misdemeanor fighting/riotous conduct at 3:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Ronald E. Stringer, 46, of East Prosser Road for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of Carey Avenue.
Jamie Z. Chapman, 36, of Mary Way on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 11:54 a.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of East Lincolnway.
William R. Rodriques De-Miranda, 37, of Denver on a felony warrant out of Pueblo County, Colorado, at 3:57 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Jose H. Lopez Rubio, 41, of Cheyenne Street for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (DUI) and a signal intention violation at 2:58 a.m. Thursday at East Pershing Boulevard and Henderson Drive.
Susan G. Sargent, 68, transient, for felony possession of a methamphetamine type drug, on a misdemeanor Laramie County warrant for failure to pay, and on a Weld County, Colorado warrant for failure to appear at 12:41 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Shawntey L. Big Medicine, 23, of Fox Farm Road for misdemeanor child neglect at 12:30 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Lenard R. Lillyblad, 67, of Butte, Montana, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Converse County for failure to pay and misdemeanor possession of an amphetamine-type drug at 7:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Jacob N. McCurdy, 19, of a redacted Cheyenne address for felony strangulation of a household member (serious injury) and misdemeanor domestic battery at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jesus G. Ayala, 35, of Newland Avenue on a misdemeanor probation and parole arrest without a warrant at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Mark A. Martinez, 47, of Third Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday at Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Christopher M. Crawford, 32, of Desmet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 6:59 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Brittney M. Bird, 27, of Hugur Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Hugur Avenue.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Abby N. Delf, 34, of Las Vegas on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 12:50 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Joseph A. Girone, 26, of Pattison Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:40 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Nigel D. Latham, 39, of Morningside Drive for misdemeanor DUI (controlled substance) at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday in the 6100 block of Laramie Street.
Aleisha M. Jackson, 36, of Eighth Street on a felony district court warrant for probation violation at 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Andrea M. Ryle, 47, of Casper on misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay and probation violation at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Alexander D. Schanaman, 27, of Kimball, Nebraska, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael S. Munoz, 45, of Evans Avenue on felony warrants for burglary and theft at 12 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Mark A. Martinez, 47, of Third Street on a felony warrant for failure to appear at 7:32 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Angie Street.
Mercedes Lux Tojin, 46, of College Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 12:33 a.m. Wednesday at her residence.
• • •
Recently arrested by Wyoming State Highway Patrol:
Alexander B. Salazar, 26, of Versailles Way for misdemeanor reckless driving, possession of a controlled substance, speeding (133 in a 75), eluding and DUI (controlled substance) at 2:18 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Livingston Avenue.