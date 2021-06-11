Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Gilbert B. Martinez, 47, of Duff Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Michael A. Phippin Jr., 37, of Monroe Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Carlos A. M. Galindo, 31, transient, for felony parole violation at 11:25 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Hot Springs Avenue.
Desmond J. Vasquez, 35, of Laramie, Wyoming, on a felony NCIC hold at 6:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Dell Range Boulevard.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Kenneth J. Lafferty, 29, of 19th Street on a felony NCIC hold and misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 1:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of Happy Jack Road.
Matthew L. Weber, 37, of Stinson Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for fleeing/eluding, reckless driving, possession of heroin, interference with a peace officer, no registration and failure to stop at a stop sign at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Michael A. Phippin Jr., 37, of Monroe Avenue on a felony probation/ISP violation and/or sanction at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Dean E. Morrell, 52, of Eastland Court on a felony warrant for theft at 9:05 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Derek C. Barr, 35, of West Third Street for misdemeanor interference with a peace officer and breach of peace at 11:12 p.m. Wednesday in Pine Bluffs, Wyoming.
Tiffany J. Heien, 33, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for the misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance (plant form), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence of a controlled substance (first offense in 10 years) at 2 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 22.5 on northbound Interstate 25.