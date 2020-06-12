Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Armando R. Tail, 19, transient, for public intoxication at 3:30 a.m. Thursday at Big Horn Avenue and East 13th Street.
Dawson Dixon, 19, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for a suspended driver’s license, reckless driving, driving under the influence (DUI), fleeing/eluding, felony possession of stolen property and on a felony warrant out of Colorado for second-degree burglary at 2 a.m. Thursday at Bent Avenue and 15th Street.
Jennifer G. Cross, 26, of East 11th Street for domestic battery at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.
Lonnie R. Hobbs, 56, of Wills Road for felony DUI (four or more in 10 years) at 2:24 p.m. Wednesday at Wills Road and Holmes Street.
Andrew M. Glaub, 29, transient, for criminal trespass-communication and misdemeanor possession of a powdery substance at 1:47 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of East 10th Street.
David K. Wilson, 26, of Desmet Drive on misdemeanor warrants for two counts of domestic battery and one count of theft, and on felony warrants for failure to comply, kidnapping-inflicting bodily injury and intimidating a juror/witness at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Ahrens Avenue and West Gopp Court.
Deran J. Vasquez, 36, of Laramie for criminal entry and misdemeanor property destruction at 9:09 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Foyer Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Mari L. Lojka, 37, of West Gopp Court on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 12:12 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Guillermo Diaz-Quintor Jr., 18, of South Greeley Highway for criminal trespass-communication and misdemeanor property destruction at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Joel A. Huston, 34, transient, on two misdemeanor warrants for theft and a felony warrant for theft at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Sondra K. Bennett, 31, of Buffalo on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309. W. 20th St.
Senaida Nava-Sanchez, 53, of Mirage, Arizona, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Jail.
Thomas M. Branson, 35, of Lakewood, Colorado, on misdemeanor warrants for criminal entry and property destruction at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Andrew W. Zielinski, 25, of Braehill Road for DUI at 11:30 p.m. Monday at U.S. Highway 30 and Dell Range Boulevard.
Jordon N. Lucero, 26, of Wyoming Highway 214 on a felony warrant for theft at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Charles B. Swank Jr., 50, of Avenue D on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Christopher S. Alves, 30, of Casper on a felony warrant for probation violation at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Edgar R. Blanco-Simentel, 27, of Greeley, Colorado, for a protection order violation at 3 p.m. Tuesday at milepost 1 on U.S. Highway 85.