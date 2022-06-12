Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Ashley K. Aragon, 26, of Warren Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 11:36 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East 17th Street.
Michael L. Foster, 26, of Williams Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East 17th Street.
Colby I. Northrop, 31, of Maxwell Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication at 10:15 p.m. Thursday in the 2700 block of Maxwell Avenue.
Cassandra J. Wiseman, 30, of West Pershing Boulevard for misdemeanor child neglect (adequate care) and driving under the influence with a child passenger at 6 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Richard A. Gonzales, 49, of Evans Avenue for misdemeanor false report of an emergency at 12:25 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Alexis M. Larue, 24, of Locust Drive for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) and possession of marijuana (less than 1/4 ounce) at 3:30 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of East Lincolnway.
Michael E. English, 46, transient, on a misdemeanor district court warrant for failure to appear at 1 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and East 12th Street.
Morghana Gloucenstoff, 39, of an unknown Cheyenne address for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 24th Street; and for misdemeanor unlawful entry onto property, public intoxication and giving a false identity at 9:40 p.m. Monday in the 1600 block of East Lincolnway.
Sebastian M. Moore, 23, of Poulos Drive for misdemeanor public intoxication, resisting arrest, refusing to obey and fighting/riotous conduct at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of East Lincolnway.
Shane E. Anderson, 50, of East 10th Street on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Andrew A. Apodaca, 39, of Ahrens Avenue for misdemeanor possession or use of amphetamine type drugs at 5:04 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Kacey J. Strobel, 47, transient, for misdemeanor violent or tumultuous acts at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Byron G. Mahone, 25, of Sixth Street on misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and destruction of property at 7:20 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of East Pershing Boulevard and Windmill Road.
Chase A. Lemons, 24, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting, public intoxication and loitering at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway; and by Laramie County sheriff’s deputies for felony motor vehicle theft and misdemeanor possession of marijuana at 5:05 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Kenneth R. Potter Sr., 54, transient on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Capitol Avenue.
Gabriel E. Hernandez, 32, of East Ninth Street for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 6:14 p.m. Tuesday at his residence.
Susan R. Hubbard, 63, of East 17th Street for misdemeanor public intoxication at 4 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Seymour Avenue.
Jayme M. Russell, 30, of Hope Court on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Eric M. Sidwell, 30, of Missile Drive for misdemeanor giving false identity and possession or use of a controlled substance and on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Dominic F. Stalkup, 36, transient on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Wills Road and East Lincolnway.
Mahjabeen Abbas, 40, of Allen, Texas, for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol) at 11:07 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of East Lincolnway.
Norman Greasewood, 56, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 8:30 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Russell Avenue and East Lincolnway.
Ashley N. Gutierrez, 33, of Desmet Drive on a felony probation and parole violator arrest without a warrant at 4:43 p.m. Monday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Jamar L. Jackson, 38, of Western Hills Boulevard for felony theft of motor vehicle parts and destruction of property at 8:35 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of West Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Terry L. Lustgraaf, 55, of 20th Street for felony DUI, on two misdemeanor charges of duty to stop for police, and for misdemeanor suspended driver’s license and driving without an interlock device at 5:04 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Lucy Lane and East Prosser Road.
Brandon D. Starkey, 35, of West Ninth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jimmy S. Smith, 31, transient, on a felony hold for a parole violation at 11:55 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Victoria Drive and Cindy Avenue.
Nottia Lyon, 18, of Murray Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:38 a.m. Thursday at her residence.
Stephen A. Sanders, 41, of Highland Road on a felony warrant for strangulation of a household member (minor injury) and on two misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery at 4:24 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Tyler J. Davis, 20, of Fort Collins, Colorado, for felony theft and misdemeanor driving with a suspended license at 12:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of South Greeley Highway.
Austin A. Sanders, 29, of Cherrywood Lane on a misdemeanor district court warrant for civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support at 1:15 a.m. Wednesday at his residence.
Jenny L. Parsons, 38, of Warren Avenue for misdemeanor DUI at 12:03 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Warren Avenue and East 19th Street.
Bryan J. Vanduine, 32, of Frontier Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:56 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Wilkie I. McCoy Jr., 39, of Albuquerque, New Mexico, for felony assault on a jail officer (propelling a dangerous substance) at 4:29 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Cordell D. Fernandez, 32, of Lander on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Laura J. Barber, 26, of Mills on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Seth M. Hook, 36, transient, on two felony warrants for probation violation at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Rodney D. Reed, 49, of Whitney Road for felony failure to register as a sex offender and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Whitney Road.
Jason B. Stricker, 48, transient, on misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and failure to comply at 12:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Whitney Road.
Jaccob E. Bunning, 23, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail; and by Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers for felony theft and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, speeding, possession of a controlled substance in pill form (3 grams or less), operating a motor vehicle without a license, and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer at 3:01 p.m. Monday at the intersection of West Prosser Road and Walterscheid Boulevard.
Lisa L. Rench, 49, of Thornton, Colorado, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 6:36 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Diego L. Abad, 27, of Brighton, Colorado, on a felony warrant for probation violation at 6:36 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Aeolian F. Curtis, 27, of West Prosser Road on a warrant out of Weld County, Colorado, for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant out of Laramie County Circuit Court for failure to comply at 2:45 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.