Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 33, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 7:33 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Bryan R. Schneider, 42, of Melton Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 5:57 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Allison Road.
Daniel E. Joelson, 55, of West Seventh Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with a peace officer without injury at 11:20 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Jamie L. Joelson, 56, of West Seventh Avenue for misdemeanor interference/obstructing at 10:49 p.m. Sunday at her residence.
Jessica L. Morris, 34, transient, for misdemeanor shoplifting (less than $100), giving false identity and possession/use of controlled substance, and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:23 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Koriena N. Fantetti, 40, of Darnell Place on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 6:33 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Logan Avenue and Nationway.
Michael C. Gutierrez, 35, of East Fourth Street on a warrant for felony strangulation of a household member with serious injury, misdemeanor domestic battery and false imprisonment at 1:35 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Stinner Road.
Timothy J. Dawson, 45, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Weston County for failure to pay at 2:38 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and Teton Street.
Christian Klein, 31, of Storey Boulevard for misdemeanor violation of temporary protection order, interference with a peace officer without injury, fleeing/eluding, possession of a dangerous drug (suspected fentanyl) and being under the influence of a controlled substance at 12:55 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Robert W. Jurkowski, 35, of Carey Avenue on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of House Avenue.
Braydon N.L. Nelson, 19, of Eighth Street for felony theft (greater than $1,000) at 6:52 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of East 12th Street.
Curvonta L. Moye, 28, of Trent Court on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 2:10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ames Avenue and West Union Pacific Avenue.
Javier Rodriguez, 23, of Dillon Avenue for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to signal intention to turn at 2:27 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Dillon Avenue and West 18th Street.
Ricky J. Gadbaw Sr., 58, of East Prosser Road on misdemeanor warrants for probation violation and failure to pay at 1:48 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Morrie Avenue and East Fourth Street.
Ryan J.U. San Nicolas, 26, of Rodgers Avenue for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and speeding in a school zone (18 mph over) at 1:22 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Maxwell Avenue and East Fifth Street.
My’Kayla L. McDaniels, 19, of King Arthur Way on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:50 p.m. Friday at her residence.
Joshua M. Archuleta, 34, of West 10th Street on a felony warrant for a U.S. Marshal hold and a misdemeanor warrant out of Goshen County for failure to pay at 10:04 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Capitol Avenue and West 15th Street.
Greg G. Snyder, 59, transient, for misdemeanor public intoxication at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Lincolnway.
Damien J. Hill, 29, of Weaver Road for misdemeanor domestic battery at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Westland Road.
Keelan M. Postlewait, 39, of Sparks Road on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 12:03 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Morrie Avenue.
Galen D. Gordon, 27, of Las Vegas, Nevada, on a misdemeanor warrant out of Crook County for failure to appear at 3:05 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Lincolnway.
-n-
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Ravi Prakash, 26, of Kent, Washington, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Carlos L. Givhan, 43, of Hynds Avenue on a misdemeanor court order at 12:05 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Robert W. Jahn, 41, of Avenue B-6 for felony strangulation of household member with serious injury, misdemeanor interference with an emergency call, domestic battery, interference with a peace officer without injury and false imprisonment at 7:24 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Timothy B. Duke, 34, of Lunsford Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 5 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of West College Drive.
Shaundrea K. Carlson, 35, of 10th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Jamar L. Jackson, 38, of Western Hills Boulevard on a felony warrant out of Laramie County District Court for failure to comply at 7:10 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Stephen Riffel, 21, of East Prosser Road for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol), driving the wrong way and possession of open container at 4:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Warren Avenue.
Roswell C. Bridger Jr., 69, of Avenue C for misdemeanor simple assault and DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years), on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear and a misdemeanor warrant out of Platte County at 7:55 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Larry T. Dickinson, 30, of East Prosser Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 4:17 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Zachary R. McKee, 18, of Road 217 for misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:18 a.m. Friday at his residence.
-n-
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Dustyn C. Mergelman, 28, of County Road 136 for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol, first in 10 years) and failure to drive within single lane at 9:19 p.m. Saturday at mile marker 0.1 on Interstate 25 Service Road.