Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Nicholas D. Vaillette, 18, of Lowell, Massachusetts, for felony strangulation of a household member with serious injury, misdemeanor false imprisonment and misdemeanor domestic battery at 11:21 p.m. Monday in the 2400 block of West Lincolnway.
Thomas A. Connell, 32, of McIntire Lane on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 9:14 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Ladd P. Cranmore, 30, of Kopsa Court on a felony warrant for property destruction and on misdemeanor warrants for driving under the influence (subsequent conviction), duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property, reckless endangering (conduct) and driving without an operating/certified interlock device at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of West 18th Street.
Jessica Y. Littlefield, 32, transient, for misdemeanor breach of peace and interference with a peace officer at 11:57 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West 17th Street.
Glenda R. Gotcher, 50, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession, driving under a canceled, suspended or revoked license (second or greater offense), duty upon colliding with unattended vehicle/property, refusing to obey, and two counts of rude/improper/indecent behavior at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of East 10th Street.
Christopher D. Irwin, 42, of Cribbon Avenue on a felony warrant for child endangerment with drugs and misdemeanor warrants for domestic battery and possession of a powdery substance at 2:40 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
David M. Alarcon, 65, transient, for felony burglary at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East 11th Street.
Michelle R. Deshazo, 29, of South Arp Avenue for misdemeanor domestic battery at 1 a.m. Saturday at her residence.
Zachary J. Hernandez, 40, of Seymour Avenue for misdemeanor public intoxication and resisting arrest at 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
David A. Hernandez, 36, transient, for the misdemeanor charges of fleeing/eluding, having expired or improper registration, possession of a powdery substance and reckless driving, and on a felony warrant for parole violation at 2:05 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Deming Drive and West Ninth Street.
Christina Johnson, 42, of Lincoln, Nebraska, for misdemeanor violation of a protection order at 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of East Lincolnway.
Kane L. Potter, 21, of Syracuse Road for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol (first in 10 years) and careless driving at 4:49 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Gopp Court and Ahrens Avenue.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Thomas A. Connell, 32, of Stinson Avenue on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court, a felony warrant for theft, a felony NCIC hold and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 7:44 p.m. Monday at his residence.
Jason E. Chwalek, 49, of Carpenter, Wyoming, for felony strangulation of a household member at 3:46 p.m. Sunday at his residence.
Gregory S. Lee, 66, of Decatur, Texas, for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and careless driving at 2:53 a.m. Sunday at mile marker 11 on northbound Interstate 25.
Jonathan J. Wisdom, 29, transient, on a felony warrant for failure to comply through Laramie County District Court and a felony warrant for theft at 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the Laramie County jail.
Dustin L. Gebhardt, 37, of McCann Avenue on misdemeanor warrants for domestic assault and failure to comply at 1:50 p.m. Friday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Shane R. Merrills, 27, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, on a felony warrant for probation violation through Laramie County District Court at 7:06 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Ryan J. Clark, 39, of Everglade Drive for felony driving under the influence of a drug/alcohol combination (fourth in 10 years) at 10:21 p.m. Friday at mile marker 7 on Interstate 80 Service Road.
Lewis E. Byrd, 43, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, on two felony NCIC holds at 1:39 p.m. Friday in the 12700 block of Interstate 80 Service Road.
Brandon J. Thompson, 36, of County Road 210 for felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, misdemeanor driving while under the influence (second offense) and driving without an ignition interlock device at 5:59 p.m. Thursday at his residence.