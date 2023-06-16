Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Charles R. Karn, 19, of Grier Boulevard for felony aggravated assault with injury at 3 a.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Jaylon Helling, 21, transient, for misdemeanor interfering/obstructing and giving false identity at 1:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Windwood Drive.
Michael I. Robin Sr., 43, of Van Lennen Avenue for felony possession of schedule I and II narcotics and misdemeanor warrants for failure to appear out of Laramie County and Larimer County, Colorado, at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Dell Range.
Cristian R. Garcia, 26, of Missile Drive for felony motor vehicle theft, and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer (no injury), expired or improper registration and no liability insurance at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Randall Avenue.
Robert Snow, 72, transient, for misdemeanor disturbing the peace/property at 6:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of West 21st Street.
Willis W. Wheeler, 56, of Foxcroft Road for felony possession of a methamphetamine type drug and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana type drug at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at Nationway and Ridge Road.
Bernadette M. Herrera, 48, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Frontier Court and Frontier Street.
Kegan E.A. Dawdy, 22, transient, for misdemeanor theft (less than $1,000, shoplifting) at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of North College Drive.
Joey R. Easterwood, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for probation violation at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Ninth Street.
Parker C. Ewig, 31, transient, on a misdemeanor municipal warrant 2 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Steven P. Munoz, 47, transient on misdemeanor warrants for violating a protection order, failure to comply, failure to appear and destruction of property (less than $1,000) at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Hot Spring Avenue.
Christina Medina, 40, transient, for misdemeanor possession/use of a controlled substance (suspected fentanyl pill) and disturbing the peace/property at 9:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Christopher L. Grant, 23, transient, for misdemeanor assault (battery) and interference with a peace officer (no injury) at 5:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Central Avenue.
Lorenzo J. Martinez, 34, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of West 17th Street.
Shaina P. Goggles, 35, of East Lincolnway for misdemeanor public intoxication and possession of an open container of alcohol at 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at her residence.
Louis J. Garcia Jr., 51, of Phoenix Drive for misdemeanor driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and refusing to obey at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of East 12th Street.
Joseph A. Gamez, 28, of Pioneer Avenue on two misdemeanor warrants for failure to pay at 4:43 p.m Monday at Deming Drive and West Fifth Street.
Anthony J. Gello, 36, of Lee Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 12:15 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Lincolnway.
• • •
Recently arrested by Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Justina Y. Marfil, 25, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor domestic battery and assault (battery) at 10:39 a.m. Wednesday at a redacted Cheyenne address.
Christopher A. Sontag, 40, of Leisher Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of East Jefferson Road.
Eugene S. Garrido, 48, transient, on a felony district court warrant for failure to comply and a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 2:31 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of East Fox Farm Road.
Mario F. Ramirez, 30, of Calumet Drive on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Jay M. King, 26, of East 12th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Jesse J. Deen, 34, transient, on felony warrants for burglary, destruction of property (less than $1,000) and theft (deprivation of firearm/livestock, less than $1,000) at 3:04 p.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
Mark A. Martinez, 47, of Third Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to pay at 11:50 a.m. Monday at the Laramie County jail.
• • •
Recently arrested by the Wyoming State Highway Patrol:
Harley S. Kingma, 35, of Lusk for wrongful taking or disposing of property (vehicle theft) at 8:08 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 47 of northbound Interstate 25.