Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Kirk M. Miller, 40, of Central Avenue for unlawful entry into a house at 2:17 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Pershing Boulevard.
Jimmy M. Stevens, 25, of Evans Avenue for public intoxication at 2:07 a.m. at Carey Avenue and West 17th Street.
Josiah A. Richardson, 21, of East Eighth Street for domestic battery, strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor possession of a marijuana-type drug at 11:44 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Dora M. Sam, 48, of Treadway Trail for felony property destruction at 6:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of Stillwater Avenue.
Mario X. Cordova, 42, of Rainbow Road for driving under the influence (DUI), driving under a canceled/suspended/ revoked driver’s license and driving without a required interlock device at 3:24 p.m. Saturday at Point Bluff and Dell Range Boulevard.
Cimmarron C. Martin, 44, of Evans Avenue for DUI at 9:51 p.m. Friday at Van Lennen Avenue and East Lincolnway.
John C. Spradlin, 55, of West 20th Street for domestic assault at 6:32 p.m. Friday at his residence.
Joshua Hayden-Ali, 38, of Sabrina Road for breach of peace at 2:20 p.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Central Avenue.
Sammi J. Pitts, 34, of Goshen Avenue on felony warrants for probation violation and fraud of food stamps at 11:27 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Tura Parkway.
Jackson T. Nichols, 28, transient, for misdemeanor possession of a methamphetamine-type drug and on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 11:26 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Westland Road.
Teresa L. Woodford, 51, of Fremont Avenue on a DUI/Drug Court hold at 10:07 a.m. Friday at her residence.
William D. Ruth, 20, of Cheyenne Place for domestic battery at 10:20 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Shania M. Gonzales, 21, of Mandolin Way for domestic battery at 10:15 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department:
Thomas A. Valencia, 56, transient, for DUI at 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of West College Drive.
William A. Seiloff, 31, of Sonata Lane for DUI at 12:04 a.m. Monday at his residence.
Jamie R. Cardona, 46, of Kopsa Court for on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic battery, and on felony warrants for strangulation of a household member and failure to register as a sex offender at 7:50 a.m. Sunday at his residence.
Harvey A. Peeples, 53, of Bent Avenue for DUI, driving under a suspended driver’s license and failure to maintain a lane at 10:40 p.m. Friday at East Fifth Street and Central Avenue.
Nicholas J. Rockwell, 42, of Laramie on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:45 p.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Alex Quiles, 35, of East Sixth Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 3:32 p.m. Thursday at his residence.
Jordon N. Lucero, 26, of Wyoming Highway 214 on a felony warrant for failure to comply at 9:40 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by the Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Victorino S. Ramirez, 29, of Queretaro City, Mexico, for interference and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 9:50 a.m. Sunday at milepost 369 on eastbound Interstate 80.
Tara C. Capps, 39, of Denver for DUI and possession of an open container at 9:30 p.m. Friday at milepost 341 on westbound I-80.
Jacob A. Hair, 28, of Casper for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and on two felony warrants for escaping from a halfway house and parole violation at 10:33 a.m. Thursday at milepost 4 on northbound I-25.