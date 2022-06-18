Recently arrested by the Cheyenne Police Department:
Angel E. King, 42, of North College Drive on a felony warrant for failure to register as sex offender and a felony warrant through Laramie County District Court for probation violation at 4 p.m. Thursday at her residence.
Julia E. Tate, 37, transient, on a misdemeanor warrant through Laramie County District Court for a civil violation at 7:49 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Court.
Cory L. Dysart, 28, of West College Drive on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 1:25 p.m. Wednesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office, 1934 Wyott Drive.
Juan Ortiz, 45, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor hold for failure to comply with CAC or FCS at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Cheyenne Transitional Center, 322 W. 17th St.
David T. Ybarra Jr., 48, of West 31st Street on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 3:57 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.
Fredric V. Saccato, 33, of West 17th Street on a misdemeanor probation/parole violator arrest without a warrant at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday at the Cheyenne-Laramie County Probation and Parole Office.
Brittney D. Smith, 34, of East 12th Street on a felony warrant for seven counts of fraud (food stamps, greater than $1,000) at 10:36 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of East Lincolnway and Walnut Drive.
Crystal M. Garcia, 33, of West 18th Street on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 1:38 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Lincolnway.
Recently arrested by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office:
Nicole L. Lawson, 39, of Gordon Road on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to comply at 10:15 a.m. Thursday at the Laramie County Governmental Complex, 309 W. 20th St.
Belinda Duran, 44, of Stephanie Court on two misdemeanor warrants for probation violation at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail, 1910 Pioneer Ave.
Luis F. Rivas-Landa, 31, of Greeley, Colorado, on a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear at 8:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Laramie County jail.
Raymond Hernandez, 36, of South Greeley Highway for misdemeanor driving under the influence (alcohol) at 1:12 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of North College Drive and East Fox Farm Road.
David A. Hernandez, 37, transient, for felony theft (deprive of greater than $1,000 or firearm/livestock) and misdemeanor theft (deprive of less than $1,000) at 4:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Greeley Highway.
Shawn G. Finch, 46, of Braehill Road on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance (third time or greater), felony taking a controlled substance/liquor into jail, misdemeanor DUI with a child passenger, failure to obey traffic signal and driving without an operating/certified interlock device at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday at the Laramie County jail.
Recently arrested by Wyoming Highway Patrol:
Edward J. Ollison, 35, of Portland, Oregon, on a felony warrant out of Wisconsin for probation violation at 4:01 p.m. Wednesday at mile marker 3 on Interstate 80 Service Road.